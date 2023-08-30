Cross Country: Cardinals ready to defend section crowns

Heading into 2023 as the defending Section 8AA champions, both the Alexandria boys and girls cross country teams will be led by some veteran talent and a big crop of new runners.

The boys return four letter winners, all seniors, from 2022’s squad, which finished 9th in state and runners up at the conference tournament.

Alexandria's Landon Runge (left) and Throck Lehmann (right) run side by side during the Section 8AA meet in Alexandria on Oct. 27, 2022. Alexandria won the meet and qualified for the state meet. Runge and Lehmann are seniors on the 2023 Alexandria team. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“We surprised some teams last year and added some young strength,” Head coach Travis Hochhalter said. After losing a bit of leadership (graduating seniors), it will be a great year to rebuild and let our new leaders show how tough we can be.”

The girls return seven letter winners (two seniors, two juniors and three sophomores) from 2022’s state runners-up team, which also placed second in the conference. The roster will include all-conference runners: Citori Halbe, Jaelynn Miller, Quinn Hills, and Brooklyn Jurchenko.

“We have a bunch of returning girls. If we stay healthy, we should be a contender for the top two in section and beyond. The girls are both young and veterans, talented, great leaders, and great at working hard,” Hochhalter said.

Both squads will face stiff competition to repeat as section champions, with Willmar, Rocori, and Perham challenging in the girls section, and Willmar, Rocori, Perham, and Fergus Falls vying for the boy’s title.

“We’ve got to believe in ourselves and perform to the best of our abilities [to compete for those titles],” Hochhalter added.

Last season, the girls team finished second at the Class AA State Meet, led by a ninth-place finish by Halbe, who was a freshman at the time.

The boys team placed ninth at the state meet.

The season will be highlighted by the 50th annual Lions Club Meet of Champions on Oct. 7, 2023, at the Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria. Over 1,000 runners are expected to compete, including many of the top-ranked A and AA teams and individuals.

2023 ALEXANDRIA CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS ROSTER - SENIORS - Cyler Coauette, Karl Franson, Owen Jensen, Throck Lehmann, Nicholae Meyers, Landon Runge, Thomas Wilmesmeier; JUNIORS - Erick Bergerson, Zachary Richards, Micah Walswick; SOPHOMORES - Lars Dahl, Jackson Dutcher, Elijah K., Nicholas Hamann, Hudson Nyberg, Kole Pedersen, Justin Selk - FRESHMEN - Carson Bumgarner, Keaton Dummer, Thomas Dutcher, Sigfried Henrich, Kyle Jahner, Donovan Rousu, Matty Soderholm

GIRLS ROSTER - SENIORS - Brynn Cross, Madeline Hochhalter, Jaelyn Miller, Mylee Montag; JUNIORS - Makenna Kleven, Evelyn Kuhnau, Bobbi Nichols, Kasey Soderholm; SOPHOMORES - Citori Halbe, Quinn Hills, Brooklyn Jurchenko, Ainsleigh Lehmann, Isabella Nei, Hope Stark; FRESHMEN - Erin Cross, Catherine Englund, Anna Korynta, Elsa Lucken, Sophia Matchinsky, Calli Olson, Lili Tatge, Elizabeth Wagner, Jada Zenner

COACHES - Head Coach: Travis Hochhalter, 9th season; Assistant Coaches - Patrick Dougherty, Nikki Paradis

ALEXANDRIA CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Sep. 1 at Frostview Middle School (Brainerd), 10 a.m.

Sep. 14 at Little Falls Golf Course (Little Falls), 4 p.m.

Sep. 21 at River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course (Cold Spring), 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Arrowwood Resort (Alexandria), 10 a.m.

Oct. 17 Conference Championship at Frostview Middle School (Brainerd), 4 p.m.