Boys tennis: Silverstreaks see growth in 2023

Osakis saw improvements all around in 2023.

Osakis' Fischer Torgerson (left), Isaac Maddock (center), and Micah Moore (right) take a photo after winning yearly awards given out by the Osakis boys tennis program.
Contributed photo by Ryan Maddock
Today at 8:23 AM

OSAKIS - The Osakis Silverstreaks took a nice step forward this season in the eyes of head coach Ryan Maddock.

The program made big strides as a team in the 2023 season.

2023 was a year of positive development as the team finished with a 5-13 team record in year three of the program’s restart.

This five-win year for the Silverstreaks is a three-win improvement from the 2022 season.

Senior Isaac Maddock finished with a 24-2 record this spring. He finished as one of the top tennis student-athletes in the state by finishing fourth in the Class A Singles State Tournament.

Isaac Maddock is set to play college tennis at the University of Concordia-Moorhead, starting next year.

Isaac Maddock, who qualified for the state tournament by winning the Section 8A singles title, was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season.

He and fellow senior Marcus Wolf finished the 2023 season on the Academic All-State Team.

Osakis' Isaac Maddock (left) and Marcus Wolf (right) were named to the Academic All-State team for the 2023 season.
Contributed photo by Ryan Maddock

Rounding out the team awards for Osakis is the Most Improved Player Award and the Silverstreak Award.

Sophomore Micah Moore won the team’s Silverstreak Award. Meanwhile, senior Fischer Torgerson took home the team’s Most Improved Player Award.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
