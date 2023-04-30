Boys tennis roundup: Minnewaska sweeps MACCRAY, Alexandria sweeps Willmar

The Minnewaska Lakers earned a big win on Thursday against MACCRAY in a 7-0 sweep.

Minnewaska swept all matches with Connor Quelle, Tenzin Dahl, Noah Palmer, and Riley Thorfinnson earning singles wins, and Drew Bleick/Carter LeClaire, Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, and Carson Beyer/Easton Palmer earned doubles wins.

The Lakers host New London-Spicer and East Grand Forks on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Minnewaska, 7; MACCRAY, 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Connor Quelle (MIN) def. Austin Sweep (MAC) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl (MIN) def. Juan Del Bosque (MAC) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Noah Palmer (MIN) def. Matt Wadsworth (MAC) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 - Riley Thorfinnson (MIN) def. Willie Miller (MAC) 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Drew Bleick/Carter LeClaire (MIN) def. Josh Castaneda/Hugo Vargas (MAC) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 - Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler (MIN) def. Dylan Hardebeck/Mike Cisneros (MAC) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 - Carson Beyer/Easton Palmer (MIN) def. Brent Rassat/Andy Osario (MAC) 6-0, 6-1

Alexandria sweeps conference battle with Willmar

The Alexandria Cardinals dominated its home match on Thursday against Willmar, winning 7-0.

Alexandria earned sweeps in all matches.

Brett Thornburg, Niklas Cook, Charlie Johnston, and Donovan Rousu earned singles wins, while Ryker Bosek/Leo Kompelien, Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser, and Eric Reineke/Ben Swedberg won doubles matches.

Alexandria played a match on Friday at Moorhead (results not yet available).

Alexandria hosts Monticello, and Osakis, on Monday, starting at 1 p.m.

Alexandria 7, Willmar 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Brett Thornburg (A) def. Sam Loerzel (W) 7-5 6-3;

No. 2 - Niklas Cook (A) def. Brandon Valladares-Escalaon (W) 6-0 6-0

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston (A) def. Josh Jensen (W) 6-0 6-0

No. 4 - Donovan Rousu (A) def. Mateo Engan (W) 6-2 6-2

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien (A) def. Ryan Newberg/Gabe LaRue (W) 6-4 6-1

No. 2 - Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser (A) def. Nehemiah Van Horne/Miguel Garcia (W) 6-1 6-1

No. 3 - Eric Reineke/Ben Swedberg (A) def. Aaron Marthaler/Carter Newberg (W) 6-3 6-1

Osakis plays close with Fergus Falls, East Grand Forks

The Osakis Silverstreaks had some close matches on Friday against Fergus Falls and East Grand Forks.

Fergus Falls defeated Osakis, 5-2, and EGF squeaked out a 4-3 win.

Osakis had sweeps from Isaac Maddock and Micah Moore in singles competition against Fergus Falls.

At No. 2 singles, Tyler Stier won the second set to force a third set in his match. The team of Marcus Wolf/Conner Gulbranson had a close match at No. 1 doubles, forcing the match to go down to the final set.

Moore, Maddock, and Wolf/Gulbranson earned wins against EGF, and Stier forced a third set and nearly won his match.

Osakis is now 2-3 on the season.

Fergus Falls 5, Osakis 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Grant Ackerson (FF), 6-0, 6-0;

No. 2 - Ethan Leopoldh (FF) def. Tyler Stier (O) 2-6, 6-3, 10-8;

No. 3 - Nick Flugstad (FF) def. Bryce Moen (O) 6-2 6-3

No. 4 - Micah Moore (O) def. Jackson Lysne (FF) 6-4, 6-2

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Joey Johnson/Reno Schafer (FF) def. Marcus Wolf/Conner Gulbranson (O), 6-3, 3-6, 8-10;

No. 2 - Christian Reed/Aiden Shern (FF) def. Fischer Torgerson/Preston Steinert (O) 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 - Jose Rodriguez/Peyton Marquette (FF) def. Kellen George/Trent Redetzke (O), 6-2, 6-1

East Grand Forks 4, Osakis 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Thomas McMahon (EGF) 6-0, 6-0;

No. 2 - Carson Knutson (EGF) def. Tyler Stier (O) 6-2, 4-6, 10-8;

No. 3 - Nolan Muelebroeck (EGF) def. Bryce Moen (O) 6-1, 6-2

No. 4 - Micah Moore (O) def. Oliver Kalenze (EGF) 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) def. Tate Steenerson/Jeb Haaven-Farstad (EGF), 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

No. 2 - Luke Hanson/Austin Kovar (EGF) def. Fischer Torgerson/Kellen George (O) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 - Dalton Casmey/Christian Holm (EGF) def. Preston Steinert/Trent Redetzke (O) 6-2, 6-0

