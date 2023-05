Boys tennis roundup: Alexandria wins Tuesday match, Minnewaska goes 2-0 on Thursday

The Alexandria boys tennis team earned a 5-2 win over Brainerd on Tuesday and played a close match against Sartell on Thursday.

Owen Gilberston, Cole Haabala and Brett Thornburg earned singles wins on Tuesday, while the teams of Leo Komplien/Nik Cook and Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz earned doubles wins.

On Thursday, Gilbertson and Godfrey earned singles wins, while Charlie Johnston/Bennett Teaser earned doubles wins.

Three of Sartell’s wins against Alexandria needed a third set to decide the winner.

Alexandria is in St. Cloud for matches against Litchfield (3 p.m.) and the St. Cloud Crush (4:30 p.m.

Alexandria 5, Brainerd 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson (A) def. Matthew Moraghan (B) 6-0, 6-4;

No. 2 - Cole Haabala (A) def. Will Aadland (B) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 - Brady Johnson (B) def. Owen Godfrey (A) 7-5, 6-1

No. 4 - Brett Thornburg (A) def. Nick Moaraghan (B) 7-6 (4), 7-5

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Karlton Anderson/Clark Haglin (B) def. Ryker Bosek/Blake Svee (A) 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3)

No. 2 - Leo Komplien/Nik Cook (A) def. Brayden Tollefson/George Campbell, 6-3, 7-6 (8);

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz (A) def. Owen Robertson/Sawyer Riffle (B) 6-3, 6-1

Sartell 4, Alexandria 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Zak Farley, (S), 6-0, 6-4;

No. 2 - Jack Michaud, (S) def. Cole Haabala, (A), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2;

No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Riley Hengel, (S), 7-6 , 6-3;

No. 4 - Dane Kenning, (S) def. Brett Thornburg, (A), 4-6, 6-2, 6-2;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Grant Clark/Collin Otto, (S) def. Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek, (A), 7-6, 7-6;

No. 2 - Bailey Woods/Aidan Woods, (S) def. Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook, (A), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Bennett Teaser, (A) def. Cameron Mau/Alex Burns, (S), 6-4, 7-6

Benson/KMS edges out Osakis

Osakis and Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg played a heated battle on Thursday that went Benson/KMS’ way.

Osakis’ Isaac Maddock earned a sweep at No. 1 singles, while the teams of Marcus Wolf/Bryce Moen and Fischer Torgerson won their doubles matches in three sets.

The Silverstreaks host Perham at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Benson/KMS 4, Osakis 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Hunter LeClair (B/KMS) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Blake Brehmer (B/KMS) def. Tyler Stier (O) 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 - Mat Young (B/KMS) def. Micah Moore (O) 6-1, 6-4

No. 4 - Alex Carlson (B/KMS) def. Kellen George (O) 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Bryce Moen (O) def. Harold Hubben/Isaac Carlson (B/KMS), 4-6, 6-4, 10-8

No. 2 - Fischer Torgerson/Connor Gulbranson (O) def. Jonathan Ilstrop (B/KMS), 7-5, 2-6, 10-7;

No. 3 - Joey Wilcox/Carson Petrax (B) def. Preston Steinert/Trent Redetke (O) 6-7 (6-8), 6-7, (3-7)

Minnewaska dominates Thursday matches

The Minnewaska Lakers earned two big wins on Thursday, beating St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep, 7-0, and Fergus Falls, 5-2.

Connor Quelle, Tenzin Dahl, and Noah Palmer, earned sweeps at Single 1-3 in both matches, while Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair earned two wins as well.

Riley Thorfinnson swept his match at No. 4 singles against SCC/SJP, while Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler earned a win at No. 3 doubles against Fergus Falls.

Minnewaska started play on Friday at Montevideo at 9 a.m.

Minnewaska 7, St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Connor Quelle (M) def. Mason Grove (SCC/SJP), 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl (M) def. George Vedder (SCC/SJP), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Noah Palmer (M) def. William Reisinger (SCC/SJP), 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 - Riley Thorfinnson (M) def. Jackson Glomski (SCC/SJP) 6-3, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair (M) def. Jackson Hoover/Inigo Fernandez Garcia, (SCC/SJP) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 - Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler (M) def. Eli Burnham/Paul Rademacher (SCC/SJP), 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 - Tyler Kohn/Easton Palmer(M) def. Stephan Muntifering/Ben St. Hilare (SCC/SJP), 6-0, 6-1

Minnewaska 5, Fergus Falls 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Connor Quelle (M) def Grant Ackerson (FF) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl (M) def Reno Schierer (FF) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 - Noah Palmer, (M) def Nick Flugstad (FF) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 - Jackson Lynse, (FF) def Tayte Wasilowski (M) 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair (M) def Joey Johnson/Ethan Leopold (FF) , 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 - Christian Reed/Jose Rodriguez, (FF) def Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn (M) 6-2, 2-6, 11-9

No. 3 - Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler (M) def Peyton Marquette/Clayton Peppel (FF) 6-3, 6-4