Boys tennis roundup: Alexandria, Osakis, Minnewaska shine in Tuesday matches

The Alexandria, Osakis and Minnewaska boys tennis team’s were dominant in their Tuesday matches as Alexandria defeated Sartell, 6-1, and Osakis defeated Yellow Medicine East, 7-0.

Alexandria swept all singles matches with Owen Gilbertson, Cole Haabala, Owen Godfrey, and Brett Thornburg winning. Alexandria earned sweeps at No. 1 doubles with the team of Blake Svee and Ryker Bosek, and at No. 2 doubles with Leo Kompelien and Niklas Cook.

Alexandria is now 4-1 on the season.

The Cardinals are scheduled to host the St. Cloud Crush at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.

Osakis’ win on Tuesday was its first of the season.

“It was a great day for our team in getting our first win of the season,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. “The team has been working hard so it is nice to see some team success. We had good efforts at all positions.”

Osakis had sweeps from Isaac Maddock, Tyler Stier, Bryce Moen and Micah Moore in singles, while the teams of Connor Gulbranson/Marcus Wolf, Fischer Torgerson/Preston Steinert, and Kellen George/Trent Redetzke earned sweeps in the doubles matches.

Osakis is currently set to face Willmar on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at home.

Minnewaska was also dominant in it’s Tuesday match against Lac Qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd as it won 6-1.

Connor Quelle, Tenzin Dahl and Noah Palmer eanred sweeps at singles 1-3, while Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, and Tate Hanson/James Nichtern earned wins in doubles.

Minnewaska hosts MACCRAY on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria 6, Sartell 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) High School def. Jack Michaud, (S), 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) High School def. Riley Hengel, (S), 6-1 , 6-4

No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, (A) High School def. Dane Kenning, (S), 6-4 , 6-1

No. 4 - Brett Thornburg, (A) High School def. Isaiah Williams, (S), 6-1, 7-6

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek, (A) High School def. Grant Clark/Zak Farley, (S), 6-2, 6-2;

No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook, (A) High School def. Bailey Woods/Aidan Woods, (S), 6-1, 6-2;

No. 3 - Cameron Mau,/Collin Otto, (S) def. Lucas Fernholz/ Charlie Johnston, (A) High School, 6-3, 6-3

Osakis - 7, Yellow Medicine East -0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Ryan Syring (YME) 6-0, 6-0;

No. 2 - Tyler Stier (O) def. Karter Canatsey (YME) 6-4, 6-4;

No. 3 - Bryce Moen (O) def. Liam Hadfield (YME) 6-0, 6-0;

No. 4 - Micah Moore (O) def. Evan Christianson (YME) 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Connor Gulbranson/Marcus Wolf (O) def. Gage Corner/Ran Brouwer (YME) 6-4, 6-1;

No. 2 - Fischer Torgerson/Preston Steinert (O) def. Devin Ludwig/Mathia Vanderharr (YME) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Kellen George/Trent Redetzke (O) def. Hlaing Aung/Cyrll Chase-Pendleton 6-0, 6-2

Minnewaska - 6, LQPV/D-B - 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Connor Quelle (M) def. Jackson Buer (LQPV/D-B) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl (M) def. Gavin Stulz (LQPV/D-B) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 - Noah Palmer (M) def. Matt Martinson (LQPV/D-B) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 - Luke Stock (LQPV/D-B) def. Tayte Wasilowski (M) 6-1, 2-6, 11-9

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair (M) def. Gunnar Olson/Brody Bothun (LQPV/D-B) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler (M) def. Tony Reep/Mitchell Myers (LQPV/D-B) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 - Tate Hanson/James Nichtern (M) win by forfeit