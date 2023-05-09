Boys tennis: Osakis topples Sauk Rapids-Rice

The Osakis Silverstreaks earned their third win of the season by taking care of Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6-1 on Monday.

Osakis had singles sweeps from Isaac Maddock, and Tyler Stier at No. 1 and 2 singles, while Bryce Moen won a three-set match at No. 3 singles

Osakis had sweeps in the doubles matches by Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson, Micah Moore/Fischer Torgerson and Preston Steinert/Kellen George.

The Silverstreaks host Detroit Lakes and Minnewaska at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Osakis 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Cole Soweda (SRR) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Tyler Stier (O) def. John Knoblauch (SRR) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 - Bryce Moen (O) def. Hunter Reed (SRR) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7

No. 4 - James Breauhofer (SRR) def. Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) def. JD Fuentes/Kaden Koll (SRR) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Micah Moore/Fischer Torgerson (O) def. Ian Biniek/Zack Euteneneyer (SRR) 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 - Preston Steinert/Kellen George (O) def. Kolby Wagner/Braxton Schmidt (SRR) 6-1, 6-3

