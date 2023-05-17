99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys tennis: Osakis rolls over Willmar and Montevideo

Osakis went 2-0 on Tuesday and defended home court well.

Osakis - Micah Moore - DSC_0410.JPG
Osakis' Micah Moore hits a soft return shot in a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. Micah Moore competed in doubles matches for Osakis on May 16, 2023, and helped Osakis earn two wins.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:47 PM

The Osakis boys tennis team earned a nice pair of wins on Tuesday in what was the team’s last home matches of the season.

Osakis defeated Willmar 5-2 and Montevideo 4-3.

“It was a great day for us getting two wins,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. “We had good efforts throughout the team.”

Osakis is now 5-10 on the season as the playoffs approach.

Against Willmar, Osakis had singles sweeps from Isaac Maddock and Bryce Moen, while Tyler Stier won a close match in three sets.

In the doubles, the team of Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson earned a sweep, while Micah Moore/Fischer Torgerson earned a close win in three sets and Preston Steinert/Kellen George nearly won their close match too.

Osakis dominated the doubles matches against Montevideo, winning all three points. This along with Isaac Maddock’s win at No. 1 singles gave Osakis the 4-3 win.

Osakis is on the road for a triangular in Perham at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the final regular season matches of the year.

Osakis 5, Willmar 2

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Ryan Newberg (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Tyler Stier (O) def. Gabe LaRue (W) 1-6, 6-4, 12-10
No. 3 - Bryce Moen (O) def. Sam Loerzel (W) 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 - Carter Newberg (W) def. Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) def. Brandon Valladaves (W) 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 - Micah Moore/Fischer Torgerson (O) def. Josh Jensen/Nehemiah Vanhome (W), 3-6, 6-4, 10-6
No. 3 - Miguel Garica/Jared Barrera (W) def. Preston Steinert/Kellen George (O) 7-5, 5-7, 8-10

Osakis 4, Montevideo 3

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Tyson Quigley (M) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Simon FitzKappes (M) def. Tyler Stier (O) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 - Gabe Lindeman (M) def. Bryce Moen (O) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)
No. 4 - Talan Brock (M) def. Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) def. Andrew Soden/Sam Ostendorf (M) 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 - Micah Moore/Fischer Torgerson (O) def. Connor Hagen/Kyle Canatsey (M) 6-3, 4-6, 10-1
No. 3 - Preston Steinert/Kellen George (O) def. Nick Kluver/Jackson Viessmen (M) 6-2, 6-1

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
