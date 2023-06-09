Boys tennis: Osakis' Isaac Maddock wraps up stellar high school career with a fourth-place finish at state

Three years ago, the Osakis boys tennis program was rebooted and one of the pillars of the program has been senior Isaac Maddock.

Maddock is a two-time state qualifier who placed second at last year’s Class A State Individual Tournament, he has now ended his senior year by placing fourth in the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Tournament in Minneapolis on June 8-9, 2023.

“I think it went relatively well,” Maddock said about the tournament. “played all private school kids throughout my time there and I thought I played very well in all four matches.”

Maddock opened his tournament with wins on Thursday over Asher Monson of the Schaeffer Academy (6-4, 6-3) and Breck’s John Gorman (6-3, 6-3) to advance to the semifinals.

Things didn’t go his way on day two, as defending state champion Ryan Fraser (Mounds Park Academy) in the semifinals (6-3, 6-1) and Zahir Hassan (St. Paul Academy) in a third-place match (3-6, 7-5, 10-4).

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddock is holding his head high after finishing as one of the state’s best.

“It would have been nice to win it all, but you can't you can't always do that, so it’s nice to end on a positive note,” he said. “I played well in my last match against one of the best kids in the state and I feel like that’s a positive.”

Marjan Veldic of Rochester Lourdes won the state title.

Maddock said that he has been playing the sport since he was four or five years old.

“I enjoy the team and individual aspect it brings,” he said. “It forces you to get better as yourself and but also being a better teammate to your team.”

The Osakis is head coached by Ryan Maddock, the father of Isaac and Leah Maddock (who had a 27-4 record as a freshman on the girls team in the fall of 2022).

Isaac credits his success to his dad.

“He deserves so much credit,” Isaac said. “He’s been a great to me and my teammates and he’s the best coach to be around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac finished his senior season with a 24-2 record.

Isaac is headed to Concordia-Moorhead (NCAA DIII) to play college tennis starting in the fall.

“I'm really looking forward to meeting my teammates and I already know a couple of them pretty well,” he said. “And the there coach is awesome. So I'm just excited to get a new start there.”

Concordia-Moorhead is led by head coach Nate Young who is in his second season at the helm of the program and will be in his third season come next spring. Young is a Concordia-Moorhead alum himself.

Concordia-Moorhead competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Atheltic Conference.

Isaac Maddock will be joining a Cobber team that is very young. The team has five freshmen (will be sophomores next year), have one current junior and have two seniors that are set to graduate this spring.

Isaac Maddock will be joining Minnesota natives Brady Cannon (Litchfield) and Kipton Jenson (Worthington) on the Cobber squad.

The Cobbers had a 2-12 record this past season.