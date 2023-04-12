Boys tennis: Osakis' Isaac Maddock ready to build on state runner-up finish as team aims to make a big step

OSAKIS - Isaac Maddock has made a name for himself in his junior season by posting a 25-1 record and finishing as the Class A runner-up.

Maddock won the Section 8A title last year and is one of four seniors on the team, along with Conner Gulbarnson, Marcus Wolf, and Fischer Torgerson.

“Isaac is a strong No. 1 singles, and we have experienced top-six players,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. “Connor and Marcus have shown signs of being a strong doubles team, while Bryce (Moen), Tyler (Stier), and Micah (Moore) are good young players who can help us in both singles and doubles. The team is hard-working and smart.”

Gulbranson and Wolf played at No. 1 doubles last season and could play some singles this season.

Sophomores Bryce Moen and Micah Moore, along with freshman Tyler Stier are returning singles starters from last season and could play some doubles too.

“These six players have been varsity starters for the last two seasons,” Coach Maddock said. “They are now experienced players and should have successful seasons this year.”

This season is the Silverstreaks' third in program history, and this year they expect to make a step forward.

“We expect to keep improving and to be a more competitive team this season,” Coach Maddock said. “This is now our third season with boys tennis, so having players with some experience now should help us be more competitive. We are looking to keep improving on our footwork and movement on the court and also cutting down on unforced errors.”

Coach Maddock said that he expects Thief River Falls and Crookston to be among the section’s best teams.

2023 OSAKIS BOYS TENNIS

HEAD COACH - Ryan Maddock, 3rd season as boys head coach (16 as girls head coach)

ROSTER - SENIORS - Conner Gulbranson, Isaac Maddock, Fischer Torgerson, Marcus Wolf; SOPHOMORES - Bryce Moen, Micah Moore; FRESHMAN - Tyler Stier; 8TH-GRADE - Preston Steinert, Trent Redetzke; 7TH-GRADE - Kellen George

SCHEDULE(subject to change) -

April 21 - vs. Willmar, 4:30 p.m.

April 25 - vs. St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep, 4:30 p.m.

April 27 - vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4:30 p.m.

April 28 - at Fergus Falls triangular, 2 p.m.

May 4 - vs. Benson, 4:30 p.m.

May 9 - vs. Home Triangular, 1:30 p.m.

May 11 - at New London-Spicer Triangular, 2 p.m.

May 12 - vs. Lac Qui Parle Valley at Morris, TBD

May 16 - vs. Montevideo, 4:30 p.m.

May 23-24 - Section 8A Team Tournament, TBD

May 24-25 - Section 8A Individual Tournament, TBD

June 6-9 - Class A State Tournament, TBD

