Boys tennis: Osakis falls to Perham, East Grand Forks

The Osakis boys tennis team closed up the regular season with a road trip to Perham.

Osakis played Perham and lost 6-1.

The Silverstreaks also played East Grand Forks, and lost 4-3.

Isaac Maddock earned a sweep against Perham at No. 1 singles, and against East Grand Forks.

The teams of Marcus Wolf/Bryce Moen and Tyler Stier/Micah Moore earned sweeps at doubles No. 1 and 2 respectively against EGF.

Osakis is now 5-12 on the season.

Osakis competes in the Section 8A Team Tournament in Crookston (May 23-24) and the individual tournament (May 23-25).

Perham 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock, (O) def. Jack Birkeland,(P), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Soren Anderson (P) def. Preston Steinert (O) 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 - Hudson Hackel (P) def. Kellen George (O), 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 - Maddax Happel (P) def. Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Brekken Wokasch/Mason Happel, (P) def. Marcus Wolf, Osakis/Bryce Moen (O), 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 - Michael Anderson/Reid Wokasch, (P) def. Tyler Stier, Osakis - Micah Moore, Osakis, 6-2, 7-5;

No. 3 - Noah Brasel/Sam Brown (P) def. Connor Gulbranson/Fischer Torgerson (O) 7-6 (5), 6-2

East Grand Forks 4, Osakis 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock, (O) def. Carson Knutson (EGF) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Thomas McMahon (EGF) def. Preston Steinert, (O), 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 - Ryan McMahon (EGF) def. Kellen George, (O) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 - Luke Hanson (EGF) def. Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Bryce Moen, (O) def. Trey D'Heilly/Tate Steenerson, (EGF) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 - Tyler Stier/Micah Moore, (O) def. Austin Kovar/Jeb Haaven-Farstad (EGF) 7-6 (2), 6-3

No. 3 - Bauer Walter /Oliver Kalenze (EGF) def. Connor Gulbranson/Fischer Torgerson, (O) 6-3, 6-4