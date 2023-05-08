99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys tennis: Osakis falls to Perham

Osakis earned a couple of points against Perham.

Osakis - Connor Gulbranson - DSC_0455.JPG
Osakis' Connor Gulbranson serves a shot in a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. Gulbranson and teammate Marcus Wolf earned one of Osakis' two wins over Perham on May 5, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 08, 2023 at 1:51 PM

The Osakis boys tennis team hosted the Perham Yellowjackets on Friday and earned a couple of points.

Isaac Maddock earned a sweep at No. 1 singles for the Silverstreaks.

In doubles, Osakis had a win from the team of Marcus Wolf and Connor Gulbranson.

The Yellowjackets won the match, 5-2.

This loss puts Osakis at 2-7 on the year so far.

Osakis hosted a match against Sauk Rapids-Rice, which started at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Perham 5, Osakis 2

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Jack Birkeland (P) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Mason Hoppel (P) def. Tyler Stier (O) 6-4, 6-3
No. 3 - Brekken Wokasch (P) def. Micah Moore (O) 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 - Sam Brown (P) def. Forfeit.

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) def. Hudson Hackel/Soren Anderson (P) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)
No. 2 - Michael Anderson/Reid Wokasch (P) def. Preston Steinert/Fischer Torgerson (O) 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 - Maddox Hoppel/Noah Brasl (P) def. Kellen George/Trent Redetzke (O) 6-1, 6-1

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
