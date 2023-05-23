99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys tennis: Osakis bounced out of Section 8A team tournament

Osakis is now playing in the Section 8A Individual tournament.

Osakis - Fischer Torgerson - DSC_0419.JPG
Osakis' Fischer Torgerson hits a return shot during a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. Torgerson is one of the seniors who helped the team improve this season.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 8:56 AM

Thief River Falls eliminated the Osakis Silverstreaks in the Section 8A team playoffs on Tuesday in Crookston with a 6-1.

Osakis’ win came at No. 1 singles from Isaac Maddock who won in a straight sweep.

The Silverstreaks improved their team record this year by two and had a 5-13 record.

“TRF played a good match today in ending our team season. We had a great win from Isaac at 1 singles and very close matches from Micah Moore at 3S and Marcus Wolf/Bryce Moen at 1D. We had a good season improving on our 2 team wins from a year ago and being more competitive within our section. We will miss our seniors Connor, Isaac, Fischer [Torgerson], and Marcus. They were good players and good leaders for us. They will be missed.”

Osakis, along with Minnewaska, plays in the Section 8A individual tournament in Crookston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thief River Falls 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Reece Janisch (TRF) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Jett Cornelius (TRF) def. Tyler Stier (O) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 - Spencer Hempel (TRF) def. Micah Moore (O) 6-0, 7-6
No. 4 - TRF wins by forfeit

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Rhett Janisch/JJ Cornelius (TRF) def. Marcus Wolf/Bryce Moen (O) 7-5, 6-2
No. 2 - Geran Gonsorowski/Lucas Rantanen (TRF) def. Connor Gulbranson/Fischer Torgerson (O) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 - Kaleb Funk/Ike Olson (TRF) def. Preston Steinert/Kellen George (O) 6-1, 6-1

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
