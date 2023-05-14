Boys tennis: Osakis battles tough with state title contenders

The Osakis Silverstreaks faced two of the best teams in the state on Thursday and saw some positive results.

Osakis lost to Mora and New London-Spicer, 5-2, but head coach Ryan Maddock is proud of the team’s showing.

“We played two very strong opponents,” Maddock said. “They both are state tournament contenders, so we were pleased with the efforts of our team.”

Against New London-Spicer, Osakis had a single sweep by Isaac Maddock at No.1 singles (6-1, 6-2), and Bryce Moen at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1).

Against Mora, Isaac Maddock, who is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A, battled Max Sampson who was ranked No. 4. Maddock and Sampson met in last year’s state quarterfinal, which Isaac Maddock won. Isaac won Thursday’s match too, winning it in a sweep (6-1, 6-4).

“They played a very entertaining match with a lot of high-quality points,” Ryan Maddock said. “Isaac was able to come away with a 6-1, 6-4 win, as both players played well.”

Connor Gulbranson and Fischer Torgerson won in a close match at No. 2 doubles as well.

“Connor and Fischer had a great win,” Ryan Maddock said.

The Silverstreaks are now 3-10 on the season.

Osakis hosts Willmar and Montevideo at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mora 5, Osakis 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Max Sampson (M) 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 - Joe Sampson (M) def. Tyler Stier (O) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Chase Axtell (M) def. Micah Moore (O) 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 - Saul Thompson (M) def. Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madox Balmer/Jonah Smart (M) def. Marcus Wolf/Bryce Moen (O) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 - Connor Gulbranson/Fischer Torgerson (O) def. Sam Zins/Tens Tensen (M) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6)

No. 3 - Stratton Nelson/Graham Balmer (M) def. Preston Steinert/Kellen George (O) 6-2, 6-2

New London-Spicer 5, Osakis 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Kenneth Schmiesing (NLS) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 - Jowell Gamez (NLS) def. Tyler Stier (O) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 - Bryce Moen (O) def. Henry Vetsch (NLS) 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 - Joe Brouwer (NLS) def. Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Jack Borney/Ethan Spors (NLS) def. Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 - Josh Sato/Sam Gamez (NLS) def. Fischer Torgerson/Micah Moore (O) 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 - Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber (NLS) def. Preston Steiner/Kellen George (O) 6-0, 6-1