Boys tennis: Minnewaska earns wins in Osakis; Alexandria kicks off busy week

Before inclement weather came into Osakis on Tuesday, the Osakis Silverstreaks fit in a match against the Minnewaska Lakers.

The Lakers won the match, 6-1. The Lakers had sweeps from Tenzin Dahl, Noah Palmer, and Xavier Johnson in the singles matches, while the teams of Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn and Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler earned sweeps as well.

Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick earned a win at No. 1 doubles.

Isaac Maddock earned a straight sweep at No. 1 singles for Osakis.

Minnewaska also faced Detroit Lakes in Osakis. Detroit Lakes defeated Minnewaska 4-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dahl and Palmer earned singles sweeps.

Osakis was supposed to play Detroit Lakes, but that match was rained out.

Minnewaska plays in Alexandria at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Osakis plays at New London-Spicer at 2 p.m.

Minnewaska 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES:

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock, (O), def Connor Quelle (M) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl (M), def Tyler Stier (O) 6-0, 6-0 …

No. 3 - Noah Palmer (M), def Micah Moore (O) 7-5, 6-4

No. 4 - Xavier Johnson (M), def Trent Redetzke (O) 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES:

No. 1 - Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick (M), def Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) 7-5, 5-7, 11-9

No. 2 - Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn (M), def Bryce Moen/Fischer Torgerson (O) 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 - Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler (M), def Preston Steinert/Kellen George (O) 6-1, 6-2

Detroit Lakes 4, Minnewaska 2

SINGLES:

No. 1 - Reed Henderson, (DL) def Connor Quelle (M) 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl (M) def Cooper Moore (DL) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 - Noah Palmer (M) def Cole Deraney (DL) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 - Max Mercil (DL) def Xavier Johnson (M) 6-4, 6-0

ADVERTISEMENT

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Connor Zamzo/Nick Buboltz (DL) def Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick (M) 6-0, 6-3 …

No. 2 - N/A

No. 3 - Breck Winter/Zane Roberts (DL) def Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler (M) 6-4, 6-4

Alexandria goes 1-3 to start the week

The Alexandria Cardinals played four matches to begin the week and went 1-3.

Alexandria played Becker and Foley on Monday. Alexandria defeated Foley 4-3, but Becker defeated Alexandria 6-1.

On Tuesday, Alexandria hosted Litchfield and St. Cloud Tech. Litchfield defeated Alexandria, 5-2. St. Cloud Tech defeated Alexandria, 6-1.

Against Foley, Alexandria had three sets wins from Owen Gilbertson and Niklas Cook, while Cole Haabala earned a sweep, and the doubles team of Ryker Bosek and Leo Kompelien earned a sweep.

Cook and Bosek/Kompelien grabbed wins against Litchfield, while Godfrey earned a win against Becker and the team of Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey earned a win against St. Cloud Tech.

Alexandria hosts Minnewaska, Fergus Falls, and Sauk Rapids-Rice, starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Litchfield 5, Alexandria 2

ADVERTISEMENT

SINGLES:

No. 1 - Alex Draeger (L) def. Owen Gilbertson, (A), 6-3 , 6-1

No. 2 - Braden Olson (L) def. Cole Haabala, (A), 6-4 , 6-2

No. 3 - Lincoln Dille (L) def. Blake Svee (A), 7-5 , 6-1

No. 4 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Nathan Wuotila (L), 6-3 , 7-5

DOUBLES:

No. 1 - Josh Blomberg/Tyler Pennertz (L) def. Brett Thornburg/Owen Godfrey, (A), 7-6 (5), 1-6 , 10-7

No. 2 - Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, (A) def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson (L), 6-3 , 7-5

No. 3 - Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning (L) def. Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser, (A), 7-6 , 6-2

St. Cloud Tech 6, Alexandria 1

SINGLES:

No. 1 - Michael Plombom (SCT) def. Owen Gilbertson, (A), 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 - Gavin Fenstad (SCT) def. Cole Haabala, (A), 5-7, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 - Jonah Atkinson (SCT) def. Brett Thornburg, (A), 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 - Charles Simon (SCT) def. Niklas Cook, (A), 6-3 , 6-1

DOUBLES:

No. 1 - Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey (A) def. Colin Cai/Curran Zak (SCT), 2-6, 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2 - Ben Eiynk/Josh Vogel (SCT) def. Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien (A), 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 - Jacob Vogel/Marohl Ben (SCT) def. Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser (A), 6-3, 6-0

Alexandria 4, Foley 3

SINGLES:

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson (A) def. Jonah Wendt, (F) 6-4 , 5-7 , 12-10

No. 2 - Cole Haabala (A) def. Ryan Storkamp, (F) 6-0 , 6-2

No. 3 - Isaac Milejczak (F) def. Brett Thornburg, (A), 6-3 , 6-1

No. 4 - Niklas Cook (A) def. Aaron VanderWeyst, (F) 4-6 , 6-0 , 10-7

DOUBLES:

No. 1 - Max Chmielewski/Gavin Gross (F) def. Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey, (A), 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 - Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, (A) def. Landon Harris/Weston Harris, (F) 7-5 , 6-1

No. 3 - Jack Worm/Jack Erkens, (F) def. Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A), 4-6 , 6-4 , 10-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Becker 6, Alexandria 1

SINGLES:

No. 1 - Zach Bengtson, (B) def. Owen Gilbertson, (A), 6-1 , 6-2

No. 2 - Ryan Bengtson, (B) def. Cole Haabala, (A), 6-3 , 6-1

No. 3 - Troy Nuest, (B) def. Blake Svee, (A), 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Adler Herdina, (B), 6-4 , 6-3

DOUBLES:

No. 1 - Eli Scheideman/Landon Peterson, (B) def. Brett Thornburg/Leonard Kompelien, (A), 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2 - Nick Gruber/Sawyer Brown, (B) def. Ryker Bosek/Charlie Johnston, (A), 6-2 , 6-4

No. 3 - Garett Lane/Max Haugen, (B) def. Lucas Fernholz/Hunter Bollman, (A), 6-1 , 7-6