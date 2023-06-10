Boys tennis: Haabala and Gilbertson's performance at state gives Cardinals a building block for 2024

MINNEAPOLIS - The Alexandria doubles team of Cole Haabala and Owen Gilbertson, both of whom are juniors, earned the right to play on the final day of the Class AA state tournament in Minneapolis after coming from behind to beat Owen and Ethan Heidtke of Eagan in a consolation match on Thursday in three sets.

They lost their match on Friday morning to Centennial's Sean Oslund/Zack Chaffey (6-3, 6-1).

But regardless of the results themselves, Haabala and Gilbertson's showings were a positive for the Alexandria boys tennis program.

"It's great for them," Alexandria head coach Nick Jansen said. "We're very happy and excited for them. It's a huge accomplishment to be playing on the last day. Only eight singles players and eight doubles teams make it to that last day. And oh, I think it was just a great combination of all the hard work they've put in this season and their tennis careers to be able to make it to that last day and represent Alexandria very well."

Oslund/Chaffey won the consolation title, while Kai Chen and Andrew Richardson of the Blake School won the Class AA boys doubles state title.

Jansen is proud of the grit and determination Haabala, and Gilbertson showed at the tournament, especially in the match they won.

"Obviously, every team at the state tournament is a quality team, and in that first set (against the Heidtke's), I think there were some games that kind of got away from us and didn't go the way that we wanted," Jansen said. "The guys showed a ton of mental toughness to be able to sit down and go, 'Hey, we can figure some of this out and play our game,' which they did in that second set, and then once they built that momentum back up, it just carried him through that super tiebreaker and the third set."

Jansen said this outing gives the duo something to build on for next year.

"That's a huge thing we talked about," Jansen said. "Their individual accomplishment is a huge deal for our tennis program as a whole. And we talked about how much we want that to be a driver for them to continue to play a ton this summer and continue to get better and then push their teammates to get better with them. I think the experience of getting out of a state tournament is a huge motivator to say 'Hey, we want to get back here' and realize that we belong down here. With that experience under their belt, they can build on that next season."

As a team, Alexandria had an 18-8 record this season and made it to the Section 8AA semifinals , where they lost a close match to St. Cloud Tech.

Jansen is in his second season as the head coach of the program and is excited about the future of the program.

"I think our program is in a great spot," Jansen said. "We've got a ton of amazing athletes who are not only skilled tennis players but also great kids. They're great leaders who want to make each other better and do it the right way. This year was a great year of experience. We should have a lot of experienced players coming back now with, you know, three years of experience potentially under their belt. So we're very excited about next season. Right now, we're just thinking about getting better over the summer here so we can be in a great position to start next spring."