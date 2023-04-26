99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Alexandria's strong season continues with a win and close loss in Shakopee

Alexandria is now 6-2 this season.

Cole Haabala
Alexandria's Cole Haabala serves during the Cardinals' home quad on April 9, 2022. Haabala went 2-1 during the day while playing at the No. 2 singles spot. Haabala went 2-0 in matches in Shakopee on April 25, 2023.
Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM

The Alexandria boys tennis team’s strong start to the 2023 season continued on Tuesday as it went earned a win and a close loss.

Alexandria defeated Prior Lake, 6-1, but Shakopee edged out Alexandria 4-3

Against Prior Lakes, Alexandria had sweeps in all four singles matches. Owen Gilbertson earned a sweep at No. 1 singles, while Cole Haabala did at No. 2, Owen Godfrey did at No. 3 and Brett Thornburg did at No. 4.

Leo Kompelien/Niklas Cook earned a sweep at No. 2 doubles, while Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz did the same at No. 3 doubles.

Against Shakopee, Haabala earned another singles sweep, as did Thornburg. Johnston/Fernholz had a sweep at No. 3 doubles as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals are now 6-2 on the season so far.

Alexandria hosts Willmar at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Shakopee 4, Alexandria 3

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Anuj Priyadarshi, (S) def. Owen Gilbertson, (A), 6-4, 6-4;
No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Jack Deegan, (S), 7-5 , 6-3;
No. 3 - Ajay Inampudi, (S) def. Owen Godfrey, (A), 6-3, 6-3;
No. 4 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Ethan Dunavan, (S), 6-3, 6-4

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Aleksi Huson/Otarhe Okoh, (S) def. Ryker Bosek/Blake Svee, (A), 6-3, 6-1;
No. 2 - Caden Menning/Abhay Inampudi, (S) def. Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook, (A), 6-2, 2-6, 10-8;
No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Gaurav Shirole/Lucas Wieczorek, (S), 7-5, 7-5

Alexandria 6, Prior Lake 1

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Luke Jacobson, (PL), 6-2, 6-4;
No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Jake Artang, (PL), 6-3, 6-2;
No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Jackson Klein, (PL), 6-1, 6-0;
No. 4 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Jack Williams, (PL), 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Ian Hansen/Colin Witt, (PL) def. Ryker Bosek/Blake Svee, (A), 6-1, 6-2;
No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook, (A) def. Nick Scheffert/Tarun Gopi, (PL), 6-2, 6-1;
No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Adam Greengrass/Lucas Aidas, (PL), 6-2, 6-7, 10-5

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff