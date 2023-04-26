Boys tennis: Alexandria's strong season continues with a win and close loss in Shakopee

The Alexandria boys tennis team’s strong start to the 2023 season continued on Tuesday as it went earned a win and a close loss.

Alexandria defeated Prior Lake, 6-1, but Shakopee edged out Alexandria 4-3

Against Prior Lakes, Alexandria had sweeps in all four singles matches. Owen Gilbertson earned a sweep at No. 1 singles, while Cole Haabala did at No. 2, Owen Godfrey did at No. 3 and Brett Thornburg did at No. 4.

Leo Kompelien/Niklas Cook earned a sweep at No. 2 doubles, while Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz did the same at No. 3 doubles.

Against Shakopee, Haabala earned another singles sweep, as did Thornburg. Johnston/Fernholz had a sweep at No. 3 doubles as well.

The Cardinals are now 6-2 on the season so far.

Alexandria hosts Willmar at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Shakopee 4, Alexandria 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Anuj Priyadarshi, (S) def. Owen Gilbertson, (A), 6-4, 6-4;

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Jack Deegan, (S), 7-5 , 6-3;

No. 3 - Ajay Inampudi, (S) def. Owen Godfrey, (A), 6-3, 6-3;

No. 4 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Ethan Dunavan, (S), 6-3, 6-4

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Aleksi Huson/Otarhe Okoh, (S) def. Ryker Bosek/Blake Svee, (A), 6-3, 6-1;

No. 2 - Caden Menning/Abhay Inampudi, (S) def. Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook, (A), 6-2, 2-6, 10-8;

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Gaurav Shirole/Lucas Wieczorek, (S), 7-5, 7-5

Alexandria 6, Prior Lake 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Luke Jacobson, (PL), 6-2, 6-4;

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Jake Artang, (PL), 6-3, 6-2;

No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Jackson Klein, (PL), 6-1, 6-0;

No. 4 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Jack Williams, (PL), 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Ian Hansen/Colin Witt, (PL) def. Ryker Bosek/Blake Svee, (A), 6-1, 6-2;

No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook, (A) def. Nick Scheffert/Tarun Gopi, (PL), 6-2, 6-1;

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Adam Greengrass/Lucas Aidas, (PL), 6-2, 6-7, 10-5

