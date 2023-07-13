Boys tennis: Alexandria takes step forward in 2023

ALEXANDRIA - The 2023 season was a big leap forward for the Alexandria boys tennis program. Under second-year head coach Nick Jansen, Alexandria had an 18-8 team record and made a run to the Section 8AA semifinals of the team tournament.

On top of this, Alexandria had a state-qualifying doubles team in Cole Haabala and Owen Gilbertson.

That duo went 1-2 at the state tournament, led Alexandria in wins, and was named to the All-Central Lakes Conference team.

In addition to this, Haabala took home Alexandria’s Hardest Worker Award, while Gilbertson took home the team’s Most Intense Award.

Junior Blake Svee and senior Ryker Bosek were All-CLC honorable mentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophomore Brett Thornburg took home the team’s Cardinal Award.

Rounding out the team awards, sophomore Charlie Johnston took home the team’s Most Improved Player Award. He is one of the many young players in the Alexandria program.

Alexandria will graduate seven seniors but is set to return an overwhelming majority of the team next season.

ALEXANDRIA PARTICIPATION - Logan Holtz, Maxwell Jensen, Samuel Kalina, Camden Kosters, Hudson Nyberg, Carter Olson, Nicholas Strauss, Logan Timm, Christian Urness, Tyler Fath, Carson Melby, Matthew Moga, Cyler Coauette, Caleb Staples, Joseph Vanroekel, Hunter Athey, David Rauscher, Landon Seward, Lucas Taylor