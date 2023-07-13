Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Alexandria takes step forward in 2023

Alexandria had an 18-8 record this year and recently handed out team awards.

Cole Haabala and Owen Gilbertson-PXL_20230609_144117437.MP.jpg
Alexandria juniors Cole Haabala (left) and Owen Gilbertson (right) take a photo at the 2023 MSHSL Class AA Doubles Tournament. The duo went 1-2 at the tournament in Minneapolis.
Contributed photo by Anne Gilbertson
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:06 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The 2023 season was a big leap forward for the Alexandria boys tennis program. Under second-year head coach Nick Jansen, Alexandria had an 18-8 team record and made a run to the Section 8AA semifinals of the team tournament.

On top of this, Alexandria had a state-qualifying doubles team in Cole Haabala and Owen Gilbertson.

That duo went 1-2 at the state tournament, led Alexandria in wins, and was named to the All-Central Lakes Conference team.

In addition to this, Haabala took home Alexandria’s Hardest Worker Award, while Gilbertson took home the team’s Most Intense Award.

Junior Blake Svee and senior Ryker Bosek were All-CLC honorable mentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophomore Brett Thornburg took home the team’s Cardinal Award.

Rounding out the team awards, sophomore Charlie Johnston took home the team’s Most Improved Player Award. He is one of the many young players in the Alexandria program.

Alexandria will graduate seven seniors but is set to return an overwhelming majority of the team next season.

ALEXANDRIA PARTICIPATION - Logan Holtz, Maxwell Jensen, Samuel Kalina, Camden Kosters, Hudson Nyberg, Carter Olson, Nicholas Strauss, Logan Timm, Christian Urness, Tyler Fath, Carson Melby, Matthew Moga, Cyler Coauette, Caleb Staples, Joseph Vanroekel, Hunter Athey, David Rauscher, Landon Seward, Lucas Taylor

ALEXANDRIA LETTER WINNERS - Bennett Teaser, Donovan Rousu, Wil Spencer, Niklas Cook, Lucas Fernholz, Charlie Johnston, Brett Thornburg, Owen Gilbertson, Owen Godfrey, Cole Haabala, Leo Kompelien, Blake Svee, Benjamin Swedberg, Erik Reineke, Hunter Bollman, Ryker Bosek

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
A-B-E team awards.jpg
Prep
Track and field: A-B-E ends 2023 with optimism
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Brady Perleberg-DSC_3029.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Chargers put together a winning season
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Jacob Balcome-DSC_0912.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Alexandria recognizes big year as the conference and section's best
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Police_sketches_of_suspects_in_the_slaying_of_Kimberly_Compton__1982_issue_of_Star_Tribune.jpg
The Vault
The 'Weepy-Voiced Killer' terrorized Minnesota in the 1980s, until one woman took him down
19h ago
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
marijuanaplant.jpg
Local
Alexandria takes first steps to regulate adult-use marijuana
2d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP County Government 2
News
Filing fee to register as a marriage officiant increases from $20 to $40
16h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP News
News
Charges filed against Alexandria man who drove 70 mph in a 30-mph zone
18h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson