Boys tennis: Alexandria sweeps Detroit Lakes to open up playoffs

The Alexandria boys tennis team began the postseason with a bang, sweeping Detroit Lakes 7-0.

Alexandria won all matches in sweeps. Owen Gilbertson earned the sweep at No. 1 singles, while Cole Haabala, Brett Thornburg, and Niklas Cook earned sweeps at singles 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

The team of Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey earned a sweep at No. 1 singles, while Ryker Bosek/Leo Kompelien earned sweeps at No. 2 doubles, and Lucas Fernholz earned a sweep at No. 3 doubles.

Alexandria now takes on the St. Cloud Crush at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Sartell in the Section 8AA semifinals. The winner plays either Sartell or Becker in the Section 8AA Championship later that night.

The Section 8AA Individual Tournament is also in Sartell on May 25, 2023.

Alexandria 7, Detroit Lakes 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Reed Henderson, (DL), 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Connor Zamzo, (DL), 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Mason Frank, (DL), 6-0, 6-0;

No. 4 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Max Mercil, (DL), 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Cooper Moore/Nick Buboltz, (DL), 6-0, 6-1;

No. 2 - Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, (A) def. Breck Winter/Cole Deraney, (DL), 6-3, 6-2;

No. 3 - Lucas Fernholz/Charlie Johnston, (A) def. Devon Berg/Reece Borgmann, (DL), 6-3, 7-6 (4)