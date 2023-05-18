99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Alexandria sweeps Detroit Lakes to open up playoffs

The Cardinals began the playoffs with a bang, sweeping Detroit Lakes 7-0 and now set for the Section 8AA Team semifinals on Friday.

Alex - Owen Gilbertson - DSC_0450.JPG
Alexandria's Owen Gilbertson hits a return shot during a match on May 1, 2023. Gilbertson and the Cardinals defeated Detroit Lakes 7-0 to open up the playoffs on May 17, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:38 AM

The Alexandria boys tennis team began the postseason with a bang, sweeping Detroit Lakes 7-0.

Alexandria won all matches in sweeps. Owen Gilbertson earned the sweep at No. 1 singles, while Cole Haabala, Brett Thornburg, and Niklas Cook earned sweeps at singles 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

The team of Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey earned a sweep at No. 1 singles, while Ryker Bosek/Leo Kompelien earned sweeps at No. 2 doubles, and Lucas Fernholz earned a sweep at No. 3 doubles.

Alexandria now takes on the St. Cloud Crush at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Sartell in the Section 8AA semifinals. The winner plays either Sartell or Becker in the Section 8AA Championship later that night.

The Section 8AA Individual Tournament is also in Sartell on May 25, 2023.

Alexandria  7,  Detroit Lakes 0

SINGLES - 
No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Reed Henderson, (DL), 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Connor Zamzo, (DL), 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Mason Frank, (DL), 6-0, 6-0;
No. 4 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Max Mercil, (DL), 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES - 
No. 1 - Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Cooper Moore/Nick Buboltz, (DL), 6-0, 6-1;
No. 2 - Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, (A) def. Breck Winter/Cole Deraney, (DL), 6-3, 6-2;
No. 3 - Lucas Fernholz/Charlie Johnston, (A) def. Devon Berg/Reece Borgmann, (DL), 6-3, 7-6 (4)

