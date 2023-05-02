Boys tennis: Alexandria, Osakis fight through tough wind in Monday matches

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria boys tennis team is off to a great start this season, including wins over Osakis and Monticello on Monday at home.

Alexandria defeated Osakis, 6-1, and Monticello, 5-2, on a clear yet windy day.

Against Monticello, Alexandria pulled third sets wins at No. 2 singles by junior Cole Haabala, junior Owen Godfrey at No. 3 singles, and No. 2 doubles by sophomore Niklas Cook and junior Leo Kompelien.

Alexandria junior Cole Haabala hits the ball over the net in a match on May 1, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"I was really happy how we finished against Monticello," Alexandria head coach Nick Jansen said. "Last year, they kind of got us in a similar situation where they came out on top. It was good to see us handle that pressure situation and win that match."

Rounding out the wins for Alexandria against Monticello, junior Owen Gilbertson picked up a sweep at No. 1 singles, while the team of sophomores Charlie Johnston and Lucas Fernholz picked up a sweep at No. 3 doubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Osakis, Godfrey and sophomore Brett Thornburg (No. 3 singles) earned singles sweeps, while teams of Haabala and junior Blake Svee (No. 1 doubles) and Kompelien and senior Ryker Bosek (No. 2 doubles)

Alexandria had a 14-7 record in 2022 and is building on that success from last year.

The Cardinals have found a rhythm early in this season, as they now have a 10-2 record.

"We have a lot of players back with varsity experience," Jansen said. "I think those guys have done a great job leading some of these younger guys and coming together as a team. I think it's led to some success."

Alexandria is picking up steam at a good time.

The Cardinals are about to begin a busy part of their schedule with important matches against section and conference opponents and aim to use team strengths to come out victorious.

"Tennis is about figuring out what your strengths are and then trying to utilize those and lean into them," Jansen said. "Our team likes to get into the net, and finish points there. That's what I would say Alexandria tennis is all about."

Alexandria plays Brainerd at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 / 6: Alexandria's Niklas Cook hits a shot during a match at home on May 1, 2023. 2 / 6: Alexandria's Blake Svee hits a shot near the net during a match at home on May 1, 2023. 3 / 6: Alexandria's Owen Gilbertson hits a return shot during a match on May 1, 2023. 4 / 6: Alexandria's Brett Thornburg hits a soft shot in front of the net during a match on May 2, 2023. 5 / 6: Alexandria senior Erik Reineke serves the ball during a match on May 1, 2023, in a doubles match at home. 6 / 6: Alexandria's Owen Godfrey hits a low shot during a match on May 1, 2023, at home.

Osakis' Isaac Maddock aiming big in senior year; team seeing growth in early year

Osakis senior Isaac Maddock lines up a shot during a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. Maddock finished as the Class A runner-up last spring and is off to a 7-0 start in 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Osakis senior Ryan Maddock is having a stellar season so far. He's built on his runner-up finish at the 2022 Class A State Tournament with a 7-0 record so far this season, including a pair of sweeps on Monday.

"It was tough playing in the wind today, so I had to do some things differently, but it all worked out," he said. "With the wind, I just had to focus on attacking my opponents' weaknesses. The wind throws off timing, so I had to be sure to move my feet."

Maddock has big goals for his senior season. Not only does he want to end his high school tenure on the highest stage, but he wants to continue to help the team improve.

"Obviously, I want to win the state tournament, but I also want to help the team improve," Isaac said. "We have a fun group of guys, and I want to have a fun last year."

Osakis now has a 2-5 team record so far this season.

Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said he has seen improvements from the squad early this season.

1 / 5: Osakis' Micah Moore hits a soft return shot in a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. 2 / 5: Osakis' Preston Steinert serves a shot during a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. 3 / 5: Osakis' Marcus Wolf hits a return shot during a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. 4 / 5: Osakis' Connor Gulbranson serves a shot in a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023. 5 / 5: Osakis' Fischer Torgerson hits a return shot during a match in Alexandria on May 1, 2023.

"The most fun part of coaching this team is seeing the progressions they are making," Coach Maddock said. "The six players who have been on the team since we started it two years ago have improved so much, and it has been fun to see them go from struggling to be competitive to winning matches. The four new guys we got last year and this year are also starting to make those improvements. We are much better this year than we were at this time two years ago."

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Maddock is happy about how the team handled the windy conditions and how they worked through a difficult spring.

"We do have very coachable players, and any advice they were given on how to handle the wind, I felt they were trying their best to make those adjustments," he said. "It has been a very difficult spring. All the spring sports are meant to be outside, so to have so much time trying to play an outdoor sport inside has a negative impact. The wind was really tough. It makes for a different game, and players need to make adjustments based on the wind."

Osakis plays Benson at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

"I feel like we have a good serving team," Coach Maddock said. "They get their serves in and do not give up free points by not making their serves. I would like to see them keep improving on getting into the net more and being aggressive at the net. We have some good net players, and they need to be willing to move forward into the net in their matches."

Alexandria 5, Monticello 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Ryan Schyma, (M), 6-4, 6-2;

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. William Kuhn, (M), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5);

No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Ethan Kuhn, (M), 1-6, 6-3, 7-5;

No. 4 - Matteus Sundine, (M) def. Brett Thornburg, (A), 6-4, 6-3

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Hayden Miller/Wyatt Hanson, (M) def. Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek, (A), 7-5, 6-4

No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook, (A) def. Caleb Kalnbach/Rylan Fierabend, (M), 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5);

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Tristan Simard/Kian Gustafson, (M), 6-2, 7-5

Alexandria 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Owen Giberston (A), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Owen Godfrey (A) def. Tyler Stier (O), 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 - Brett Thornburg (A) def. Micah Moore (O), 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 - (A) def. Forfeit

ADVERTISEMENT

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Cole Haabala/Blake Svee (A) def. Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Ryker Bosek/Leo Kompelien (A) def. Fischer Torgerson/Preston Steinert (O), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - (A) def. Forfeit.

Monticello 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Ryan Sahyma (M) 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 - Wyatt Hanson (M) def. Tyler Stier (O) 3-6, 6-2, 10-6

No. 3 - Ethan Kuhn (M) def. Micah Moore (O) 6-2, 6-2;

No. 4 - Matteus Sundine (M) def. Forfeit

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - William Kuhn/Hayden Miller (M) def. Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 - Rylan Feinebend/Caleb Kalnbach (M) def. Fischer Torgerson/Preston Steinert (0), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Kian Gustafson/Peyton Goyler (M) def. Forfeit