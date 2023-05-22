Boys tennis: Alexandria goes out with a fight in section semifinals

The Alexandria boys tennis team didn’t go down without a fight in its Section 8AA semifinal match against St. Cloud Tech on Friday.

Alexandria scored a couple of points in the match in St. Cloud, but St. Cloud Tech squeaked by with a 4-3 win to advance to the section championship.

Becker went on to beat St. Cloud Tech, 5-2, in the section championship.

The team of Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey earned a sweep at No. 1 doubles for Alexandria while Cole Haabala earned a sweep at No. 2 singles.

Owen Gilbertson earned a three-set win at No. 1 singles.

St. Cloud Tech won a key three-set match with Jacob Vogel/Marohl Ben winning at No. 3 doubles.

Alexandria is now set for the Section 8AA Individual tournament on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Tech 4, Alexandria 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Michael Plombom (SCT) 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Gavin Fenstad (SCT) 6-3, 6-3;

No. 3 - Jonah Atkinson (SCT) def. Brett Thornburg, (A), 6-1, 6-0;

No. 4 - Charles Simon (SCT) def. Niklas Cook, (A), 6-4, 6-3

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Colin Cai/Curran Zak (SCT) 6-4, 6-3;

No. 2 - Ben Eiynk/Josh Vogel (SCT) def. Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, (A), 6-4, 6-4;

No. 3 - Jacob Vogel/Marohl Ben (SCT) def. Lucas Fernholz/Charlie Johnston, (A), 6-3 , 6-7 (5), 6-3