Boys tennis: Alexandria downs Moorhead, 7-0

The Alexandria boys tennis team has strung together some nice wins this season and now sit at 8-2 on the year after sweeping Moorhead, on the road on Friday, 7-0.

Cole Haabala, Owen Godfrey, Niklas Cook, and Charlie Johnston earned singles wins, while the teams of Owen Gilbertson/Blake Svee, Leo Kompelien/Ryker Bosek, and Lucas Fernholz/Brett Thornburg earned doubles wins.

Alexandria hosts a triangular on Monday at 2 p.m. against Osakis and Monticello.

Alexandria, 7, Moorhead, 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Oscar Bergeson, (M) 6-1 , 6-4;

No. 2 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Brody Hansen, (M) 6-7 , 6-3 , 6-2;

No. 3 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Ben Hazledine, (M) 6-0 , 6-0;;

No. 4 - Charlie Johnston, (A) def. Will Hazeldine, (M) 6-1 , 6-1;

ADVERTISEMENT

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson/Blake Svee, (A) def. Fi Kjos/Elliot Lien, (M) 6-2 , 6-2;

No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Ryker Bosek, (A) def. Ben Voxland/Henry Skatvold, (M) 6-0 , 7-5;

No. 3 - Lucas Fernholz/Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Drew Hancock/Noah Meyer, (M) 6-1, 6-3;