99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Alexandria downs Moorhead, 7-0

Alexandria earned a dominant 7-0 win over Moorhead on Friday.

EP Tennis
WK Stock Photo - stock.adobe.co
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 01, 2023 at 1:37 PM

The Alexandria boys tennis team has strung together some nice wins this season and now sit at 8-2 on the year after sweeping Moorhead, on the road on Friday, 7-0.

Cole Haabala, Owen Godfrey, Niklas Cook, and Charlie Johnston earned singles wins, while the teams of Owen Gilbertson/Blake Svee, Leo Kompelien/Ryker Bosek, and Lucas Fernholz/Brett Thornburg earned doubles wins.

Alexandria hosts a triangular on Monday at 2 p.m. against Osakis and Monticello.

Alexandria, 7, Moorhead, 0 

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Oscar Bergeson, (M) 6-1 , 6-4;
No. 2 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Brody Hansen, (M) 6-7 , 6-3 , 6-2;
No. 3 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Ben Hazledine, (M) 6-0 , 6-0;;
No. 4 - Charlie Johnston, (A) def. Will Hazeldine, (M) 6-1 , 6-1;

ADVERTISEMENT

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson/Blake Svee, (A) def. Fi Kjos/Elliot Lien, (M) 6-2 , 6-2;
No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Ryker Bosek, (A) def. Ben Voxland/Henry Skatvold, (M) 6-0 , 7-5;
No. 3 - Lucas Fernholz/Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Drew Hancock/Noah Meyer, (M) 6-1, 6-3;

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff