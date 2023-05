Boys tennis: Alexandria completes six matches in three day stretch

The Alexandria boys tennis team had a very busy finish to the regular season as it played six matches in three days.

On senior night, Alexandria defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-0), Minnewaska (6-1) and Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-0).

“A big thank you goes out to the seniors for their hard work and leadership; Ryker Bosek, Erik Reineke, Hunter Bollman, David Rauscher, Landon Seward, and Lucas Taylor,” Alexandria head coach Nick Jansen said.

Alexandria followed these wins with a 7-0 win over Detroit Lakes on Friday and a 4-3 win over Bemidji that came down to the final match.

“The match came, down to fourth singles where Brett Thornburg battled back after dropping the first set, to win the second set and the third set in a tie-breaker,” Jansen said.

The final match of the regular season came on Monday against St. Cloud Tech. Alexandria picked up a win by Owen Gilbertson at No. 1 singles but St. Cloud Tech won the match 6-1.

Alexandria hosts either Detroit Lakes or Moorhead to open the playoffs on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Tech 6, Alexandria 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Gavin Fenstad, (SCT), 6-3 , 6-4;

No. 2 - Jonah Atkinson, (SCT) def. Cole Haabala, (A), 7-5 , 6-4;

No. 3 - Charles Simon, (SCT) def. Owen Godfrey, (A), 6-4 , 6-2;

No. 4 - Streit Charlie, (SCT) def. Niklas Cook, (A), 7-6 , 6-2;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Michael Plombom, St. Cloud Tech - Ben Eiynk, St. Cloud Tech def. Blake Svee, /Brett Thornburg, (A), 2-6 , 2-6;

No. 2 - Josh Vogel, St. Cloud Tech - Colin Cai, St. Cloud Tech def. Ryker Bosek, /Leonard Kompelien, (A), 6-4 , 6-3;

No. 3 - Jacob Vogel, St. Cloud Tech - Marohl Ben, St. Cloud Tech def. Charlie Johnston, /Lucas Fernholz, (A), 6-3 , 3-6 , 6-1

Alexandria 7, Detroit Lakes 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Reed Henderson, (DL), 6-2 , 6-2;

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Cole Deraney, (DL), 6-0 , 6-0;

No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Max Mercil, (DL), 6-0 , 6-0;

No. 4 - Donovan Rousu, (A) def. Max Splonskowski, (DL), 6-3 , 6-2;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Brett Thornburg, /Blake Svee, (A) def. Connor Zamzo/Nick Buboltz, (DL), 6-3 , 6-1;

No. 2 - Ryker Bosek, /Leonard Kompelien, (A) def. Breck Winter/Cooper Moore, (DL), 2-6 , 6-4 , 10-3 ;

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston, /Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Devon Berg/Reece Borgmann, (DL), 6-1 , 6-1;

Alexandria 4, Bemidji 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Jacob Fuhrman, (B), 6-1 , 6-2;

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Leo Mathews, (B), 6-2 , 6-2;

No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Owen Lappinga, (B), 6-3 , 6-2;

No. 4 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Brooks Johnson, (B), 5-7 , 7-5 , 11-9 ;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Jack McNallan/Casey Rupp, (B) def. Blake Svee/Leonard Kompelien, (A), 6-1 , 6-0;

No. 2 - Aidan Larson/JD Hasbargen, (B) def. Ryker Bosek/Erik Reineke, (A), 6-2 , 6-3;

No. 3 - Jackson Bahr/Matt Brown, (B) def. Lucas Fernholz/Charlie Johnston, (A), 6-3 , 6-3;

Alexandria 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Cole Sowada, (SRR), 6-2 , 6-4;

No. 2 - Charlie Johnston, (A) def. John Knoblauch, (SRR), 6-0 , 6-1;

No. 3 - Donovan Rousu, (A) def. Kolby Wagner, (SRR), 6-0 , 6-0;

No. 4 - Wil Spencer, (A) def. N/A, 2-0 , 2-0;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Ryker Bosek /Erik Reineke, (A) def. JD Fuentes/Zack Euteneuer, (SRR), 6-1 , 6-0;

No. 2 - Lucas Fernholz/Hunter Bollman, (A) def. Kaden Koll/Braxton Schmidt, (SRR), 6-0 , 6-1;

No. 3 - Bennett Teaser/Benjamin Swedberg, (A) def. Ian Biniek/Logan Folsom, (SRR), 6-0 , 6-1;

Alexandria 6, Minnewaska 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, (A) def. Connor Quelle, (M), 6-1 , 7-6;

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, (A) def. Tenzin Dahl, (M), 6-1 , 6-4;

No. 3 - Noah Palmer, (M) def. Brett Thornburg, (A), 6-3 , 5-7 , 10-8

No. 4 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Carson Beyer, (M), 6-1 , 6-0;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Blake Svee, /Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, (M), 6-1 , 6-1;

No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien, /Ryker Bosek, (A) def. Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn, (M), 6-2 , 6-2;

No. 3 - Ryker Bosek, /Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Landon Schiffler/Marshall Kopp, (M), 6-2 , 6-1;

Alexandria 7, Fergus Falls 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Blake Svee, (A) def. Ethan Leopold, (FF), 6-4 , 5-7 , 17-15 ;

No. 2 - Owen Godfrey, (A) def. Nick Flugstad, (FF), 6-3 , 6-0;

No. 3 - Brett Thornburg, (A) def. Jackson Lysne, (FF), 6-3 , 6-1;

No. 4 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Christian Reed, (FF), 6-1 , 6-0;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson/Cole Haabala, (A) def. Grant Ackerson/Reno Schierer, (FF), 6-0 , 6-2;

No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Ryker Bosek, (A) def. Joey Johnson/Aiden Shern, (FF), 6-2 , 6-2;

No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A) def. Peyton Marquette/Clayton Peppel, (FF), 6-0 , 6-1;