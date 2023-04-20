Boys swim and dive: A lot to celebrate for Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria boys swimming and diving team finished as a top-five team in the state this season and are celebrating that feat.

The Cardinals were Section 5A champions, and Section 5A True Team champions.

Alexandria finished the season with five all-state athletes (placed top-eight at the state meet), Kyler Kavanagh, Cooper Running, Eric Peterson, Logan Tung, and Erik Reineke. Luke Christenson, Adison Newman, Krew Muscha, and Andy Wacek got all-state participation awards.

Alexandria senior Erik Reineke swims a leg of the 400 freestyle relay, which was one of four wins that Reineke was a part of in a meet against Sauk Centre-Melrose on Jan. 31, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Kavanagh placed second in the one-meter dive while Running, Tung, Peterson, and Reineke, earned eighth in the 200 medley relay. They also placed third in the 400 freestyle relay. Tung took eighth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 IM

Running, Reineke, Christenson, and Newman, along with Sam Kalina, and Camden Kosters earned MSHSL gold awards for having a GPA above 3.6, while Mark Meece earned the silver award for finishing with a GPA between 3.00 and 3.59.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals had four all-conference athletes this season with Running, Tung, Kavanagh, and Peterson.

Reineke and Wacek finished as all-conference honorable mentions. Newman, Crowser, Tung and Peterson (200 medley), along with the relay team of Newman, Running, Reineke, and Tung (200 freestyle relay) and the relay team of Crowser, Running, Reineke, and Tung (400 freestyle).

Alexandria's Andy Wacek swims in the 100 breaststroke at a meet on Jan. 31, 2023, against Sauk Centre-Melrose, which Alexandria won 110-76. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

At the team’s season awards banquet, the hardest worker award went to Reineke, while the most improved award went to Ethan Mellgren.

Wacek and Zach Iverson were named the team’s rookies of the year, while the high point awards went to Tung and Reineke.

Alexandria voted Peterson and Running as the captains for the 2023-24 season.

