99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys swim and dive: A lot to celebrate for Alexandria

Alexandria finished as one of the state's best this season.

Ethan Mellgren 100 butterfly-DSC_7461.JPG
Alexandria's Ethan Mellgren swims in the 100 butterfly during a meet on Jan. 31, 2023. Alexandria won the meet over Melrose-Sauk Centre 110-76.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria boys swimming and diving team finished as a top-five team in the state this season and are celebrating that feat.

The Cardinals were Section 5A champions, and Section 5A True Team champions.

Alexandria finished the season with five all-state athletes (placed top-eight at the state meet), Kyler Kavanagh, Cooper Running, Eric Peterson, Logan Tung, and Erik Reineke. Luke Christenson, Adison Newman, Krew Muscha, and Andy Wacek got all-state participation awards.

Erik Reineke 400 relay0DSC_7665.JPG
Alexandria senior Erik Reineke swims a leg of the 400 freestyle relay, which was one of four wins that Reineke was a part of in a meet against Sauk Centre-Melrose on Jan. 31, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Kavanagh placed second in the one-meter dive while Running, Tung, Peterson, and Reineke, earned eighth in the 200 medley relay. They also placed third in the 400 freestyle relay. Tung took eighth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 IM

Running, Reineke, Christenson, and Newman, along with Sam Kalina, and Camden Kosters earned MSHSL gold awards for having a GPA above 3.6, while Mark Meece earned the silver award for finishing with a GPA between 3.00 and 3.59.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals had four all-conference athletes this season with Running, Tung, Kavanagh, and Peterson.

Reineke and Wacek finished as all-conference honorable mentions. Newman, Crowser, Tung and Peterson (200 medley), along with the relay team of Newman, Running, Reineke, and Tung (200 freestyle relay) and the relay team of Crowser, Running, Reineke, and Tung (400 freestyle).

Andy Wacek 7607-DSC_7611.JPG
Alexandria's Andy Wacek swims in the 100 breaststroke at a meet on Jan. 31, 2023, against Sauk Centre-Melrose, which Alexandria won 110-76.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

At the team’s season awards banquet, the hardest worker award went to Reineke, while the most improved award went to Ethan Mellgren.

Wacek and Zach Iverson were named the team’s rookies of the year, while the high point awards went to Tung and Reineke.

Alexandria voted Peterson and Running as the captains for the 2023-24 season.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff