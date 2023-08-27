Boys soccer: Cardinals down Detroit Lakes in season opener

ALEXANDRIA - Using a potent combination of new and returning talent, the Cardinals boys soccer team hung 10 goals on Detroit Lakes to start the 2023 season with a dominant win.

Junior Otto Anderson, the Cardinals' top goalscorer from 2022, nudged the team into the lead with two late first-half goals, assisted by senior Cole Haabala and sophomore Julian Ramos.

But less than a minute into the second half, the Cardinals started to pour it on. Senior Jestin Masteller finished off a pass from freshman Patrick Klecker to put the Cardinals up 3-0, and then the pair of them spent the rest of the afternoon pelting the Lakers' net.

Klecker scored four goals in the second half to add to his early assist, and Masteller would add a second goal later on, as well as tallying an assist on the final goal of the game.

"[This preseason] we've been working on passing the ball, communicating and establishing some good chemistry; it seemed to work," Masteller said. "The boys are buzzing after the win."

Adding to the Cardinals' second-half barrage of goals were Anderson, who finished with three, and sophomore Francisco Rodriguez.

Julian Ramos takes a corner kick for Alexandria on Aug. 26, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

According to Minnesota-scores.net, this win marks the first time that the Cardinals have scored nine goals or more since Sept. 14, 2017.

The highest scoring output the Cardinals had in the 2022 season was five goals in a game against the Little Falls Flyers on Oct. 3, 2022.

Alexandria head coach Brandon Johnson was immensely pleased with his squad's performance on Sunday and the contribution of his new freshman goalscorer, Klecker.

"It's been a while since we've had people who could score so heavily for us, and it gives us a new dynamic to add to Otto up front," Johnson said. "Obviously, a 10-0 performance gives you some confidence, but we don't want to get cocky and think we have more than we do."

"[The Lakers] broke us down a couple of times [defensively], so we have some stuff we need to work on, which is good," Johnson said.

The Cardinals have a tough stretch of games coming up against conference opponents Willmar and Brainerd, who both had double-digit wins in 2022, and Johnson said he will be emphasizing the need for his team to "attack every game" as they did on Saturday against the Lakers.

Alexandria's next game will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at home against Monticello.