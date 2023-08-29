6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys soccer: Alexandria draws with Monticello

The Cardinals are now 1-0-1 this season.

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 9:38 AM

The Alexandria boys soccer team tied the Monticello Magic, 1-1, in the programs’ first ever meeting.

Monday’s game was goalless after a tense first half before the Magic took the lead early in the second half off of a corner. But with roughly five minutes left in the game, Alexandria’s Otto Anderson finished off a cross from Cole Haabala to level the score.

“The entire match was balanced with tough, physical play and great possession by both teams,” Alexandria head coach Brandon Johnson said.

Johnson also credited Julian Ramos, who was awarded the player of the game, “for stepping into our defensive line and playing a crucial role in supporting the team and controlling a strong opponent for the entire match.”

The Cardinals are 1-0-1 heading into Tuesday, Aug. 29’s 7 p.m. home match against Willmar.

Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
