Boys hockey: Cardinals recognize comeback season

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria boys hockey team had quite the end to the season. Alexandria started the season with a 1-9 record but rallied to win the Section 6A title and made it to the final day of the 2023 MSHSL Class A State Tournament.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 15-14-1 record and averaged 4.03 goals per game while holding opponents to 3.2 per game.

Alexandria had two players get selected for the All-Section 6A Team, senior forward Tyler Kludt, and junior defenseman Jack Lamski.

Alexandria senior Tyler Kludt (7) skates around a pair of St. Cloud Cathedral players during the Class A State Tournament consolation game in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on March 11, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Kludt led the team in points with 45. He had a team-high 22 goals and was second on the team in assists with 23. He was named the team’s offensive player of the year.

Lamski finished third on the team in assists with 21, and he had five goals. He was named the defensive player of the year for the team.

The Cardinals had all-section honorable mentions, junior forwards Leo Kompelien and Gavin Olson, along with senior forwards Nick Peterson and Joe Lamski and goaltender EJ Rasmusen.

Kompelien was third on the team in points with 34 with 19 goals and 15 assists, while Olson had 27 points (13 goals and 14 assists).

Peterson had 31 points with 19 goals and 12 assists, while Joe Lamski was second on the team in points with 37 points with 12 goals and 25 assists, the latter of which led the team.

Rasmusen made 519 saves, had a .874 save percentage, 13 wins, and a 3.25 goals against average. He had two shutouts this season in net.

Alexandria goaltender Elijah Rasmusen (1) and defender Jack Lamski (2) try to keep the puck away from the crease during it's season-opening 4-3 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen on Dec. 1, 2022. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Rounding out the team awards, junior goaltender Jackson Carvers won the team’s hardest worker award.

Carvers made 144 saves, a 2.65 goals against average and a .883 save percentage. He had two wins in net this season, one of which was a shutout.

The Cardinals have named their captains for next season. Jack Lamski will serve as the main captain, while Kompelien and Gage Castle will be the assistant captains.

