Boys golf: WCA, Osakis earn wins

WCA won in Underwood, while Osakis won in Kimball.

Brett -golf2.PNG
Brett Amundson
Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM

The Osakis and West Central Area boys golf teams had big days on Thursday, winning their respective meets.

Osakis won a Central Minnesota Conference meet at Kimball, while WCA won in Underwood.

WCA won a 18-hole meet with a stroke total of 327 and won by 18 strokes.

"It was a nice day for golf,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. “I’m proud of all of our guys. Mitch [Dewey] and [Logan] Kostlecky had a good back-and-forth battle all day. A big shout-out goes to Brett Amundson and Cam Anderson. Last year was Brett's first year of playing high school golf, and he just keeps improving by leaps and bounds. He looks like a confident golfer out there. This is Cam's first year of varsity golf. He shot a 53 on his first nine today and then shot a 43 on his second nine. That is something encouraging to build on."

WCA junior Mitch Dewey placed second individually with a round of 78 (6-over par) that featured a pair of birdies.

Senior Brett Amundson finished just behind Dewey with a score of 79. Amundson posted an eagle and a birdie in his round.

Freshman Marshall Dewey and senior Peyton Hanson added top-eight finishes as well. Marshall posted a round of 84 and tied for sixth, while Hanson posted a round of 86 and placed eighth.

Rounding out the WCA scores, sophomore Sam Hanson posted a round of 92, and junior Cam Anderson posted a round of 96.

Osakis won the 9-hole meet by 17 strokes (171) and was paced by three top-five finishes.

Junior Chase Triebenbach posted a round of 38 (2-over par) and earned second behind Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook (37).

01-Chase Triebenbach-DSC_7834.JPG
Osakis' Chase Triebenbach launches his tee shot down the No. 3 fairway at the Osakis Country Club on May 23, 2022. Triebenbach placed second in a meet in Kimball on April 27, 2023, and helped the team place second.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Junior Tyler Baumgartner scored one birdie in his round and scored 4-over par, and placed fourth.

Senior Drew Imdieke earned fifth with a round of 42 and had one birdie.

Rounding out the Osakis scores, junior Cody Hjelm posted a round of 49, junior Eddie Schmidtbauer posted a 49, senior Ian Adolphsen and junior posted a 58, and senior Scott Ellefson posted a 69.

UNDERWOOD MEET 

TEAM SCORES - 1. West Central Area, 327; 2. Border West, 345; 3. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 370; 4. Underwood, 382; 5. Pillager, 385; 6. Otter Tail Central, 400; 7. Rothsay, 410; 8. LPGE-Browerville, 460

CMC MEET

TEAM SCORES - 1. Osakis, 171; 2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 188; 3. Kimball Area, 189; 4. Paynesville Area, 190; 5. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 192; 6. Royalton, 214

