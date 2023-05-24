Boys golf: Jack Holtz wins individual CLC title; Sartell edges Alexandria by 1 stroke for the team title

Alexandria junior Jack Holtz continued his stellar season with a win in the Central Lakes Championship.

Holtz posted a round of 73 (1-over par) at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring on Monday and shot a round of 69 (3-under par) at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls on Tuesday to finish with a total of 142.

Holtz had six birdies and 24 birdies in the two days combined.

He won the title by five strokes over Sartell junior Lance Hamak and Brainerd senior Dawson Ringler.

In the team race, Sartell led with a round of 302 after Monday’s round, and Alexandria was right behind them at 303.

Alexandria put a winning score of 297 on the board on Tuesday, but so did Sartell, thanks to a round of 66 by Hamak, to finish the conference title by one stroke over Alexandria.

Joining Holtz in the top eight from Alexandria were 8th-grader William Thornburg and sophomore Carver Larson.

Thornburg posted a total of 150 (73 77) and placed sixth. He had an eagle, seven birdies, and 18 pars.

Larson posted a total of 152 (80 72) and tied for seventh. He had nine birdies and 12 pars in the meet.

Senior Braeden Sladek tied for 13th with a total of 156 (77 79). He had two birdies and 23 pars in the meet.

The top 14 finishers earn all-conference honors, and placers 15-20 earn all-conference honorable mention honors.

Rounding out the lineup for Alexandria is juniors Gabe Weller and Bennett Olsen.

Weller tied for 20th with two day total of 159 (80 79). Weller had five birdies and 15 pars in the two days combined.

Olsen tied for 30th with a total of 163 (82 81) and had two birdies and 19 pars in the meet.

8th-grader Weston Nyberg competed at the meet as an individual meet for Alexandria.

He tied for 33rd with a total of 164 (80 84). He had two birdies and 14 pars in the meet.

Alexandria now has time to prepare for the Section 8AAA meet on May 30-31, 2023, in Cold Spring.

2023 BOYS CLC CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM MEET -

TEAM SCORES - 1. Sartell, 599; 2. Alexandria, 600; 3. Brainerd, 614; 4. Willmar, 618; 5. Fergus Falls, 622; 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 653; 7. Rocori, 698; 8. St. Cloud Crush, 726