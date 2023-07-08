Boys golf: Cards wrap up another successful year

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria boys golf program had another top-six finish at the state tournament this year and recently gave out their yearly awards for the season.

Finishing atop the awards was junior Jack Holtz, who won the team’s MVP honor. He won this honor by posting the lowest scoring average on the team. Holtz won the award for having the lowest scoring average on the team. He posted an average of 72.9.

Alexandria junior Jack Holtz puts on the No. 4 West green at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023, at the Class AAA State Tournament. Holtz finished with the team's best scoring average at 72.9. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Presss

This scoring average put him on the all-state team (top 20 scoring averages).

Holtz won the individual Central Lakes Conference title and helped the team win the Section 8AAA title.

He, along with future Kansas Jayhawk Braeden Sladek, Gabe Weller, Carver Larson and Will Thornburg earned All-Conference honors after strong showings at the conference meet.

Thornburg, who is an 8th-grader that won the team’s Rookie of the Year award, took sixth at the conference meet, while Larson tied for seventh and Sladek tied for 13th. Larson, who is a sophomore, and Sladek shared the teams MVP honors, too, with Holtz.

Weller, who is a junior, was all-conference honorable mention with a tie for 20th. He was named the team’s most improved player this season.

Sladek, who was a senior this year who won the Section 8AAA individual title, was also named to the academic all-state team.

This appearance in the state tournament for the Alexandria boys golf program was the 22nd in school history.