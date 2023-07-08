Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys golf: Cards wrap up another successful year

Alexandria once again finished as a top six team in the state this year.

IMG_2258.jpg
The Alexandria boys golf team celebrates with the Section 8AAA trophy after winning the Section 8AAA title on May 30-31, 2023, at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring. This is Alexandria's 22nd section title in program history. Pictured from left to right: Assistant coach Derek Swedberg, Jack Holtz, Carver Larson, Braeden Sladek, Gabe Weller, Will Thornburg, Weston Nyberg, and head coach Brady Swedberg. This year's state tournament appearance was the 22nd in school history.
Contributed photo by David Holtz
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 6:35 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria boys golf program had another top-six finish at the state tournament this year and recently gave out their yearly awards for the season.

Finishing atop the awards was junior Jack Holtz, who won the team’s MVP honor. He won this honor by posting the lowest scoring average on the team. Holtz won the award for having the lowest scoring average on the team. He posted an average of 72.9.

Jack Holtz No. 4 West - DSC_6165.JPG
Alexandria junior Jack Holtz puts on the No. 4 West green at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023, at the Class AAA State Tournament. Holtz finished with the team's best scoring average at 72.9.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Presss

This scoring average put him on the all-state team (top 20 scoring averages).

Holtz won the individual Central Lakes Conference title and helped the team win the Section 8AAA title.

He, along with future Kansas Jayhawk Braeden Sladek, Gabe Weller, Carver Larson and Will Thornburg earned All-Conference honors after strong showings at the conference meet.

Thornburg, who is an 8th-grader that won the team’s Rookie of the Year award, took sixth at the conference meet, while Larson tied for seventh and Sladek tied for 13th. Larson, who is a sophomore, and Sladek shared the teams MVP honors, too, with Holtz.

Weller, who is a junior, was all-conference honorable mention with a tie for 20th. He was named the team’s most improved player this season.

Sladek, who was a senior this year who won the Section 8AAA individual title, was also named to the academic all-state team.

This appearance in the state tournament for the Alexandria boys golf program was the 22nd in school history.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
