Boys golf: Cardinals remain confident after a sixth-place finish in the Class AAA State Tournament

COON RAPIDS - After last season's third-place finish at the MSHSL Class AAA State Tournament, the Alexandria boys golf team made its mission to be one of the state's best again in 2023.

And that's what they did on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, as the they finished sixth out of the eight teams that qualified for the MSHSL Class AAA State Tournament with a total of 618 strokes (from the top four players).

"It wasn't what we were obviously hoping for, and we didn't have our best, but there are a lot of good teams in Minnesota," Alexandria head coach Brady Swedberg said. "We always love being the underdog and being the small school playing against the big ones. And this year, we just didn't have it in the last half. It's tough, but sometimes that happens. They fought the whole time."

Coming out of this state tournament, the program's 22nd overall appearance, the Cardinals are optimistic about their future.

With five out of their six starters from this state meet back (in theory) along with other promising players, the Cardinals are confident that they can get to this point once again next season and maybe go further up the leaderboard.

"There's a lot of guys that are going to be fighting for the top spots," Swedberg said. "We only have really one spot to fill with Braden [Sladek] graduating. And who knows what will happen between now and then, but we've got 10 or 11 guys that can play next year. And so they're going to do everything they can to get back. They want to get back, and they want to win. Since I've been here, we haven't won a state title, which motivates them. This hurts right now for them. They'll be back at it soon."

The Cardinals were in a good spot after day one of this year's tournament, sitting in third place, nine strokes back of the leader, Eastiew, who had a total of 297 on the day and led by over Edina.

Wednesday's round was heavily affected by poor air quality due to forest fires in Ontario, Canada.

Edina and Maple Grove handled those conditions better than anybody, as Maple Grove shot a total of 292 and Edina shot a total of 286 on Wednesday to finish with 584 strokes and to win the 2023 MSHSL Class AAA State Tournament by 19 strokes over Maple Grove.

"Edina and Maple Grove were so good throughout the season," Swedberg said. "Maple Grove wasn't good day one, but they came back here on day two. Edina was unbelievable on day two. They had a solid day one but more than that day two. Their upside is pretty crazy. No matter what, they were going to be tough to beat. And they showed that they're the best team in Minnesota this year."

Spring Lake Park's Jake Bidwell took home the state title with a total of 136, beating out Cretin-Derham Hall's Joe Honsa by two strokes.

Alexandria senior Braeden Sladek launches a tee shot down the No. 4 West fairway at Bunker Hills Golf Course at the Class AAA State Tournament on June 14, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In his final meet as a Cardinal, senior Braeden Sladek tied for 50th with a two-day total of 158 (79 79).

The future Kansas Jayhawk had five birdies and 15 pars in the tournament.

Sladek has been a big pillar in the Alexandria golf community and in the boys golf program, winning many all-section and all-conference honors and titles, along with winning a Resorters title at Alexandria Golf Club in the summer.

"My second year here, he was a seventh-grader, and he's not replaceable," Swedberg said. "He set the bar crazy high. The one thing about Braeden that I will never forget through all the wins and everything he does in golf, he never makes excuses. Through the good and the bad, he never made an excuse. He never complained, and he worked hard. And that's why he's had all the success he's had. And that's why he's such a great leader. He doesn't use a lot of words, but he leads by example. The others have seen how he carries himself. All these youngsters grew up watching him play. They see how he acts and how he carries himself. They see how hard he works, and they've followed suit. I'm going to miss coaching him a ton."

This meet was the final curtain for not only Sladek but also Hannah Boraas , who has been a pillar for the Alexandria golfing community and the Alexandria High School girls golf program as well.

Alexandria junior Gabe Weller watches his tee shot land on the No. 4 West fairway at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

One of the golfers Sladek tied within this state tournament is someone who will be one of the older players in the program next spring, current junior Gabe Weller.

Weller (78 80) had three birdies and 17 pars in the tournament.

Fellow junior Jack Holtz led Alexandria on the leaderboard with a two-day total of 151 (76 75). Holtz tied for 24th overall. Holtz had an eagle, three birdies, and 22 pars in the tournament.

Sophomore Carver Larson was next on the leaderboard for Alexandria with a tied-for 35th place finish, totaling 154 strokes (74 80).

1 / 2: Alexandria junior Jack Holtz puts on the No. 4 West green at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023, at the Class AAA State Tournament. 2 / 2: Alexandria sophomore Carver Larson hits a good bunker on the No. 5 West hole at Bunker Hills Golf Course during the Class AAA State Tournament on June 14, 2023.

Larson carded three birdies and totaled 22 pars in the tournament.

Alexandria had a pair of youngsters to round out its lineup as 8th-graders Will Thornburg and Weston Nyberg got to experience the state tournament.

Thornburg finished tied for 41st with 156 strokes (78 80), while Nyberg tied for 63rd with 161 strokes (81 80).

Thornburg had four birdies and 20 pars in the tournament, while Nyberg finished with three birdies and 15 pars.

"I think they did great," Swedberg said. "This was the longest course we've played all year; it's almost 7,000 yards. Weston hung in there, and to shoot the numbers he shot was great. Will played well, too, and he didn't necessarily have his best, but he still found a way to put up a couple of good numbers. We're obviously excited about the future."

CLASS AAA MEDALISTS (top-eight finishers) - 1. Jack Bidwell, Spring Lake Park (136); 2. Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall (138); 3. Torger Ohe, Edina (140); 4. Logan Chouinard, Elk River (142); 5. Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove (143); 6. Joey Rohlwing, East View (144); T7. Landon Miller, St. Louis Park (145); T7. Miles Bollinger, Cretin-Derham Hall (145); T7. Zach Rouleau, Farmington (145); T7. Kyler Schwamb, Farmington (145)

CLASS AAA TEAM SCORES - 1. Edina (584); 2. Maple Grove (603); 3. Eastview (610); 4. Mahtomedi (611); 5. Rochester Mayo (616); 6. Alexandria (618); 7. Minnetonka (630); 8. Anoka (642)

