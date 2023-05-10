99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys golf: Alexandria takes fourth in Brainerd

Alexandria took fourth in a tough meet in Brainerd on Tuesday.

Ashton Sladek
Alexandria freshman Ashton Sladek tees on from the fifth hole at the Alexandria Golf Club on May 16, 2022.
Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM

Alexandria’s busy start to the week continued with a meet in Brainerd on Tuesday.

Alexandria placed fourth in the meet with a stroke total of 306 at Legacy Golf Course. Sartell won the meet with a total of 289.

Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler won the meet with a round of 68 (3-under par).

Junior Gabe Weller led the way for Alexandria with a tied for 7th finish. He birdied the 18th hole and had 13 pars to finish 3-over par (74).

Alexandria junior Jack Holtz cracked the top 10 by finishing tied-for-10th. He ended his day with birdies on the last two holes and he had 11 parts finish with a 75.

ADVERTISEMENT

8th-grader Weston Nyberg tied for 13th with a 77. He had two birdies and nine pars.

Fellow 8th-grader William Thornburg posted a round of 80 and tied for 22nd. He had a birdie and eight pars on the day.

Junior Bralyn Steffensmeier tied for 27th with a round of 81. He posted a birdie and nine pars in his round.

Sophomore Ashton Sladek posted two birdies and five pars to finish tied for 41st (92).

Alexandria hosts its first home meet of the year on May 16, 2023, at Alexandria Golf Club at 3:30 p.m.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Sartell, 289; 2. Brainerd, 293; 3. Willmar, 303; 4. Alexandria, 306; 5. Fergus Falls, 310; 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 329; 7. Rocori, 354; 8. St. Cloud Crush, 360

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff