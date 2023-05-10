Boys golf: Alexandria takes fourth in Brainerd

Alexandria’s busy start to the week continued with a meet in Brainerd on Tuesday.

Alexandria placed fourth in the meet with a stroke total of 306 at Legacy Golf Course. Sartell won the meet with a total of 289.

Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler won the meet with a round of 68 (3-under par).

Junior Gabe Weller led the way for Alexandria with a tied for 7th finish. He birdied the 18th hole and had 13 pars to finish 3-over par (74).

Alexandria junior Jack Holtz cracked the top 10 by finishing tied-for-10th. He ended his day with birdies on the last two holes and he had 11 parts finish with a 75.

ADVERTISEMENT

8th-grader Weston Nyberg tied for 13th with a 77. He had two birdies and nine pars.

Fellow 8th-grader William Thornburg posted a round of 80 and tied for 22nd. He had a birdie and eight pars on the day.

Junior Bralyn Steffensmeier tied for 27th with a round of 81. He posted a birdie and nine pars in his round.

Sophomore Ashton Sladek posted two birdies and five pars to finish tied for 41st (92).

Alexandria hosts its first home meet of the year on May 16, 2023, at Alexandria Golf Club at 3:30 p.m.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Sartell, 289; 2. Brainerd, 293; 3. Willmar, 303; 4. Alexandria, 306; 5. Fergus Falls, 310; 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 329; 7. Rocori, 354; 8. St. Cloud Crush, 360