Boys golf: Alexandria captures Section 8AAA crown

The Alexandria Cardinals are accustomed to winning section titles, and this year, teams like Moorhead, Sartell, and Brainerd made getting that 22nd section title in program history difficult for Alexandria.

But when it mattered most, Alexandria was the team that had the most consistency on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Section 8AAA meet at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring, as they won the section title with a team score of 597, beating out Moorhead and Sartell by 19 strokes.

"This feels great, I'm just happy for the kids and this program as a whole," Alexandria head coach Brady Swedberg. "The support of our community is incredible. Alexandria Golf Club, Geneva Golf Club, and Scott Dirck Golf Academy support both the boys and girls programs like no other golf clubs in Minnesota do for their high school teams. The fact that we have two home courses and a place for these kids to practice in the off-season at the academy is such a huge reason for our success."

The Cardinals led by just two strokes over Sartell after day one but posted a round of 291 on day two to separate themselves from the field.

Four individuals tied for the individual section title win, including Alexandria senior Braeden Sladek. The future Kansas Jayhawk posted a round of 74 (2-over par) on Tuesday and scored even par (72) on Wednesday. He had an eagle, four birdies, and 23 pars in the two days combined.

This is Sladek's third Section 8AAA individual title win, with his other two coming at Rich Spring as a 7th-grader and a sophomore.

Alexandria senior Braeden Sladek smiles with the Section 8AAA title on May 31, 2023. He's won three section individual titles, all at Rich Spring Golf Club. Contributed photo by Janelle Sladek

"He was incredible," Swedberg said. "It was one of the gutsiest efforts I’ve ever seen in all of my years of playing and coaching golf. He scrambled like crazy and made putts when he needed to."

He tied for first along with Sartell junior Lance Hamak and seniors Nick Yaravow (Bemidji) and Dawson Ringler (Brainerd).

Alexandria juniors Gabe Weller and Jack Holtz joined Sladek in the top ten.

Holtz (151 - 71 72) tied for seventh, along with Sartell sophomore Sam Lunde. Holtz had two birdies and 27 pars in the meet.

"Holtz was steady as always," Swedberg said. "He doesn’t let much rattle him. He just plots along, hits the proper shots, and keeps it pretty stress-free."

Alexandria junior Jack Holtz lines up a putt at the 2023 Section 8AAA tournament at Rich Spring Golf Club. Holtz tied for seventh at the tournament and helped Alexandria win another section title. Contributed photo by David Holtz

Weller (152 - 78 74) tied for ninth with Detroit Lakes senior Logan Schons. Weller posted three birdies and 24 pars in his round.

"Gabe Weller was very good on day 2 with 74," Swedberg said. "He didn’t necessarily have his best stuff but made some huge putts coming down the stretch."

Alexandria's Gabe Weller practices putting during the Section 8AAA meet in 2023. He tied for ninth at the meet as Alexandria won the team title. Contributed photo by Sam Weller

8th-grader Will Thornburg and sophomore Carver Larson also cracked the top 15 for the Cardinals.

Thornburg (154 - 75 79) tied for 11th along with Buffalo freshman Russell Ylitalo and Buffalo senior Arthur Ylitalo. Thornburg had one birdie and 26 pars in the two days combined.

"Will Thornburg was great on day 1 in very tough conditions shooting 75," Swedberg said. "He got off to a rough start but competed all day and found a way to post a reasonable number."

Larson tied for 14th place overall with Willmar senior Joseph Wisocki and Bemidji junior Ryan Daman. Larson (156 - 83 73) posted five birdies and 16 pars in his two-day total. He birdied three holes in a row and three out of the last five holes in the final round on Wednesday.

Alexandria's Carver Larson launches a tee shot at the 2023 Section 8AAA meet. Contributed photo by Shannon and Rychel Larson

Rounding out the Alexandria score is 8th-grader Weston Nyberg. Nyberg (165 - 88 77) tied for 39th overall, along with Brainerd senior Keegan Davidge, Willmar junior Jordan Gorans, and Moorhead senior Zach Berneking. Nyberg had one eagle and 15 pars at the meet.

"Although Carver and Weston weren’t great on day 1 it was huge to have them put up good numbers early on day 2," Swedberg said. "Weston knocked a little wedge shot in from 45 yards for eagle on his 3rd hole that kind of set the tone for the rest of his round. Carver didn’t get off to a great start but kept his head in it and stayed patient, knowing the back nine is very gettable. He has historically struggled on the front nine at Rich Spring but plays that back nine well. He did that again yesterday as he strung together three birdies in a row on 14 through 16 to get him back to 1 over for the day and ultimately shooting 1 over 73."

The Cardinals’ number of section title wins has them near the top of the Minnesota State High School League record books.

Alexandria is now set to make an appearance at the state team tournament for the 22nd time in program history.

Prior to this season, Alexandria was tied for fourth in state tournament appearances with Rochester Lourdes at 21, behind Roseau, who had 22 coming into this year, and Bemidji, who has 25 state team tournament appearances in their program’s history.

The Cardinals will play in the MSHSL Class AAA State Tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, on June 13-14, 2023. Both rounds of the two-day tournament for the boys start at Noon.

"Ultimately, we just need to be prepared," Swedberg said. "These guys work so hard it’s incredible, so there is no doubt they will be ready to go. Once the tournament starts, it just comes down to controlling emotions, making good decisions, and fully trusting and committing to golf shots. If we can do that well as a team, we should find ourselves in contention on day 2."

The Cardinals finished as one of the best teams in the Class AAA State Tournament last year, as they took third overall with a team score of 612. Edina won the Class AAA state title last year with a score of 589, and Spring Lake Park took second place overall with a team score of 603.

2023 BOYS SECTION 8AAA MEET TOP-EIGHT TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 597; T2nd. Moorhead, 616; T2nd. Sartell, 616; 4. Brainerd, 622; 5. Bemidji, 624; 6. Detroit Lakes, 629; 7. Buffalo, 633; 8. Willmar, 642

