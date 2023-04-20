Boys basketball: Osakis wraps up successful season

OSAKIS - The Osakis boys basketball team completed yet another successful season this year and they finished 21-7 and finished in the upper echelon of the Prairie Conference and Section 6AA.

Osakis' Isaac Maddock (far left), Stewart Jones (left), Drew Imdieke (right) and Kyle Mages (far right) hold up awards at the Osakis basketball awards banquet in 2023. Contributed photo by Matt Hoelscher

The Silverstreaks were led by Team MVP Stewart Jones, who was the Prairie Conference MVP. Jones also finished as the team’s defensive MVP with 65 steals, and was named the team’s defensive player of the year.

Jones and fellow all-conference player Kyle Mages led the team in field goal percentage at 63.5 percent. Mages led the team in rebounds with 189. He had the highest free throw percentage at 66.2 percent.

Jones and Mages earned spots on the All-Section 6AA team.

Isaac Maddock and Mekai Hoelscher also made the all-conference team, while Grant Mages was listed as an-honorable mention.

Maddock led the team in three-point shooting at 40.1 percent.

Rounding out the team awards, Seth Staloch won the team’s most improved player award, while Marcus Wolf took home the Silverstreak Award.

Maddock, Wolf, Kyle and Grant Mages, along with Chrisob Sadlemeyer made the academic all-conference team.

Drew Imdieke led the team in assists with 102.

Osakis finished second in the Prairie Conference this season and earned the No. 5 seed in the section playoffs and made it to the quarterfinals.

1 / 3: Osakis' Isaac Maddock (far left), Stewart Jones (left), Mekai Hoelscher (right) and Kyle Mages (far right) hold up their All-Prairie Conference team awards for the 2022-23 season. 2 / 3: Osakis' Chrisob Sadlemeyer (front left), Isaac Maddock (front right), Grant Mages (back left), Marcus Wolf (back center), and Kyle Mages (back right) hold up their All-Prairie Conference Academic team awards for the 2022-23 season. 3 / 3: Osakis' Stewart Jones (right) and Kyle Mages (left) take a photo with their All-Section 6A team awards.

OSAKIS LETTER-WINNERS - Stewart Jones, Drew Imdieke, Mekai Hoelscher, Kyle Mages, Isaac Maddock, Grant Mages, Marcus Wolf, Chrisob Sadlemyer, Maverick Roering, McCarter Kirksey, Blake Bouldin, Tyler Baumgartner, Seth Staloch

