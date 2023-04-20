Boys basketball: Osakis wraps up successful season
The Silverstreaks put together another successful season, finishing 21-7 overall.
OSAKIS - The Osakis boys basketball team completed yet another successful season this year and they finished 21-7 and finished in the upper echelon of the Prairie Conference and Section 6AA.
The Silverstreaks were led by Team MVP Stewart Jones, who was the Prairie Conference MVP. Jones also finished as the team’s defensive MVP with 65 steals, and was named the team’s defensive player of the year.
Jones and fellow all-conference player Kyle Mages led the team in field goal percentage at 63.5 percent. Mages led the team in rebounds with 189. He had the highest free throw percentage at 66.2 percent.
Jones and Mages earned spots on the All-Section 6AA team.
Isaac Maddock and Mekai Hoelscher also made the all-conference team, while Grant Mages was listed as an-honorable mention.
Maddock led the team in three-point shooting at 40.1 percent.
Rounding out the team awards, Seth Staloch won the team’s most improved player award, while Marcus Wolf took home the Silverstreak Award.
Maddock, Wolf, Kyle and Grant Mages, along with Chrisob Sadlemeyer made the academic all-conference team.
Drew Imdieke led the team in assists with 102.
Osakis finished second in the Prairie Conference this season and earned the No. 5 seed in the section playoffs and made it to the quarterfinals.
OSAKIS LETTER-WINNERS - Stewart Jones, Drew Imdieke, Mekai Hoelscher, Kyle Mages, Isaac Maddock, Grant Mages, Marcus Wolf, Chrisob Sadlemyer, Maverick Roering, McCarter Kirksey, Blake Bouldin, Tyler Baumgartner, Seth Staloch
