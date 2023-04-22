Boys basketball: Hintermeister proud of how season went

EVANSVILLE - Brandon-Evansville boys basketball head coach Trent Hintermeister is excited about the future of the program.

The Chargers had a 6-21 record this season and battled tough with eventual Section 6A champion Border West in the first round of the playoffs.

“I am proud of the way this season went for our program,” Hintermeister said. “We made steps in the right direction and without a doubt had all players improve tremendously.”

On varsity, Carter White took home the varsity lock down (best defender) player of the year, while Micah Fuller took home the most disciplined player of the year award.

Tanner Riedel won the most improved player of the year award, while Brady Perleberg won the best communicator award.

Perleberg also earned the Charger Pillar Award.

“The Charger Pillar Award goes to the player in our program who displays positive communication throughout the season, is disciplined in their day-to-day life as a student-athlete, and is someone who all teammates and coaches trust,” Hintermeister said. “Brady Perleberg has been a consistent leader for our program and we are very thankful for what he and his senior teammates have done for our program.”

Senior Dezmond White, who will play college basketball at Gustavus Adolphus College, made the All-Little Eight Conference first team this season, while Fuller made the second team.

On the JV team, Colton Breitkreutz won the lock down award, Dustin Gillespie won the most disciplined player award, Gracin Klimek was named the best communicator and Bryce Froemming won the most improved player award.

Brandon-Evansville's (from left to right) Colton Breitkreutz, Dustin Gillespie, Gracin Klimek, and Bryce Froemming hold their basketball team awards at the team banquet in March 2023. Contributed photo by Trent Hintermeister

Hintermeister is thankful for the seniors he had on this year’s team.

“I would like to thank Aaron [Gillespie], Brady, Dezmond, Kian [Gackle], and Nathan [Anderson] for everything they've done for B-E basketball,” he said. “I know they are all going to do great things in their futures.”

