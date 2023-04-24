99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys basketball: Cardinals recap a strong season

Alexandria earned a top-four finish at the state tournament this season and the future appears to be bright for the program.

Forrest Witt-DSC_5532.JPG
Alexandria's Braylyn Steffensmeier (11), head coach Forrest Witt (center), and Talan Witt (right) huddle during an Alexandria free throw in the first half of a game against Benilde-St. Margaret's on Dec. 2, 2022.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 24, 2023 at 8:51 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The 2022-23 season was one to remember for the Alexandria boys basketball team. With a fourth-place finish at the Class AAA State Tournament, Alexandria, the Section 8AAA champions, finished as one of the state’s best.

The Cardinals were anchored by junior forward Grayson Grove, who made the all-state tournament team.

This season, Grove averaged 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 deflections, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 57.8 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from the three-point and helped lead Alexandria to a 25-6 record this season.

IMG_1522.jpg
Alexandria's Grayson Grove (far left), Chase Thompson (left), Jaxon Schoenrock (right), and Bralyn Steffensmeier (right) take a group photo at the team's season awards banquet on April 17, 2023.
Contributed photo by Pat Converse

Junior guard Dawson Roderick earned defensive MVP honors. He averaged three deflections and 1.8 steals per game this season, while averaging 5.7 points per game on offense.

Rounding out the team awards, senior Jacob Balcome was named the team’s most improved player for the season. He averaged 2.7 points, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Grove made the All-Central Lakes Conference team, along with senior guard Jaxon Schoenrock, junior guard Bralyn Steffensmeier, and sophomore forward Chase Thompson.

Schroenck averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 deflections, and 1.4 steals per game.

Steffensmeier averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.2 deflections and 2.4 steals per game this season.

Thompson averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.9 deflections, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Senior Trevin Hoepner played a big energy role in the Cardinals' starting lineup this season. He averaged 2.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 deflections, and 1.2 steals per game.

Trevin Hoepner-DSC_2135.JPG
Alexandria senior Trevin Hoepner shoots a three-pointer in front of the Sartell bench in the first half of Alexandria's 82-50 win on Feb. 27, 2023. Alexandria knocked down 14 three-pointers in the win.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Along with Roderick and Balcome, the Cardinals had nice production from players off the bench including freshmen guards Mason and Talan Witt.

Mason averaged 6.1 points per game, and led the team in free throw percentage (81.1). Talan averaged 2.2 points per game and led the team in three-point percentage (42.9) just ahead of Mason (41.2).

Alexandria finished second in the conference this season behind Brainerd.

With two section title wins in the past three seasons and a good chunk of young talent, the future appears to be bright for the Cardinals as they head into the offseason.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
