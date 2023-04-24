Boys basketball: Cardinals recap a strong season

ALEXANDRIA - The 2022-23 season was one to remember for the Alexandria boys basketball team. With a fourth-place finish at the Class AAA State Tournament, Alexandria, the Section 8AAA champions, finished as one of the state’s best.

The Cardinals were anchored by junior forward Grayson Grove, who made the all-state tournament team.

This season, Grove averaged 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 deflections, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 57.8 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from the three-point and helped lead Alexandria to a 25-6 record this season.

Alexandria's Grayson Grove (far left), Chase Thompson (left), Jaxon Schoenrock (right), and Bralyn Steffensmeier (right) take a group photo at the team's season awards banquet on April 17, 2023. Contributed photo by Pat Converse

Junior guard Dawson Roderick earned defensive MVP honors. He averaged three deflections and 1.8 steals per game this season, while averaging 5.7 points per game on offense.

Rounding out the team awards, senior Jacob Balcome was named the team’s most improved player for the season. He averaged 2.7 points, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grove made the All-Central Lakes Conference team, along with senior guard Jaxon Schoenrock, junior guard Bralyn Steffensmeier, and sophomore forward Chase Thompson.

Schroenck averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 deflections, and 1.4 steals per game.

Steffensmeier averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.2 deflections and 2.4 steals per game this season.

Thompson averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.9 deflections, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Senior Trevin Hoepner played a big energy role in the Cardinals' starting lineup this season. He averaged 2.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 deflections, and 1.2 steals per game.

Alexandria senior Trevin Hoepner shoots a three-pointer in front of the Sartell bench in the first half of Alexandria's 82-50 win on Feb. 27, 2023. Alexandria knocked down 14 three-pointers in the win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Along with Roderick and Balcome, the Cardinals had nice production from players off the bench including freshmen guards Mason and Talan Witt.

Mason averaged 6.1 points per game, and led the team in free throw percentage (81.1). Talan averaged 2.2 points per game and led the team in three-point percentage (42.9) just ahead of Mason (41.2).

Alexandria finished second in the conference this season behind Brainerd.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two section title wins in the past three seasons and a good chunk of young talent, the future appears to be bright for the Cardinals as they head into the offseason.

