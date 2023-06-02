Baseball: Seniors come up big for Alexandria in 2-1 playoff win over Little Falls

ALEXANDRIA - With Thursday’s playoff game tied at one in the bottom of the sixth inning against Little Falls, Alexandria senior Nick Levasseur entered the game as a pinch hitter and found himself in a high-pressure situation.

Alexandria had runners on first and second with two outs. Moments earlier, Alexandria attempted to lay down a bunt as a runner stole home, but Little Falls thwarted that attempt.

Going back an inning, Alexandria had bases loaded with no outs, but Little Falls had the answer, holding Alexandria off and allowing no runs.

But in the bottom of the sixth, Levasseur had the answer as he hit the ball shallow in the outfield, allowing senior Augie Gulbranson to come around and score the go-ahead run. Alexandria got the stop on the other end and earned a 2-1 win in game two of the Section 8AAA playoffs.

“I knew I had to get it done,” Levasseur said. “In moments like that, you have to get in there and do your job. I was looking for a fastball, and I didn’t get it on my first try, but I did on my second.”

The play is being ruled an error, but nonetheless, Levasseur got the job done by putting the ball in play in a difficult spot for Little Falls to field.

“It was all very exciting, and it was a great game,” Levasseur said with a smile on his face.

“If you looked at my lineup card, it looks like a sketchbook, with the number of players we put in the game and the number of guys we moved,” Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch said. “We can't ask any more of a team to be selfless like that and just have that model throughout the season. We've seen that here lately and are just tremendously proud.”

Much like a clutch playoff win did for them in last year’s playoffs , Alexandria is now in a good spot heading into Saturday’s Section 8AAA semifinal against Rocori at 11 a.m. in St. Cloud.

Alexandria senior Augie Gulbranson (14) is greeted by teammates after knocking in one of Alexandria's two runs in a 2-1 playoff win over Little Falls on June 1, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Rocori (14-8) and Alexandria (14-8), the No. 1 and 2 seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs, respectively, are the two teams in the section playoffs who haven’t lost in the playoffs yet.

Alexandria has wins over the No. 5 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice (11-0 in five innings) and the No. 3 seed Little Falls (15-6). Rocori has beaten the No. 6 seed Willmar 12-2 (in five innings) and the No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes 5-3 in the playoffs.

Levasseur driving in the game-winning run was one of many examples of Alexandria seniors making big plays on Thursday at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Gulbranson drove in Alexandria’s first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning on a groundball to shortstop that allowed junior Jordan Kuhnau to score from third base.

Kunhau reached base by hitting the ball off the top of the fence in center field, but it ricocheted in the field of play.

And while Little Falls, who Alexandria beat in the Section 8AAA championship last year, answered with an RBI groundout by Matt Filippi in the top of the third, senior Matthew Hornstein and the Alexandria defense behind him shut down Little Falls from there on out.

Hornstein had five strikeouts and pitched a complete game in the win.

“He went through quite a bit of adversity with his injury last year, and he worked so hard in the offseason,” Munsch said. “What he did here is what he’s worked for. He was just a grinder, and we had an opportunity to throw Nick out there after that at-bat, but we decided to roll with Matthew, and he shut the game down. What a gamer; we are tremendously proud of him.”

At the plate, seniors Jaxon Schoenrock and Spencer Schmidt each had a hit, and Schmidt reached base in all three of his at-bats.

Alexandria junior Cameron Simon throws the ball from second base to first for an out in the team's 2-1 playoff win over Little Falls on June 1, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria senior Tyler Kludt didn’t have a hit in the game. However, as the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first inning, he made Little Falls’ Carter Gwost throw 11 pitches to strike him out. In the next at-bat, Alexandria junior Cameron Simon made Gwost throw seven pitches to get him out.

And while Gwost pitched a good game and pitched all six innings that Little Falls was in the field, having at-bats like Kludt and Simon did to start the game can wear down a pitcher early on a humid, clear day with no wind like Thursday was.

“That just sets the tone from the beginning that it's going to be a battle at the plate,” Munsch said. “Obviously, he (Gwost) stayed in the entire game, so he managed that, but we had quality at-bats all night throughout the lineup.”

While Alexandria clawed out the close 2-1 win, there were moments where Little Falls threatened to get more runs.

On two occasions, junior catcher Kasen Muscha had to make big plays at home plate to prevent a Little Falls runner from scoring.

After Little Falls tied the game at one in the top of the third, Muscha recovered a wild pitch behind home plate, then threw the ball to Hornstein, who tagged out Little Falls’ Alex Oberton to prevent him from scoring and got Alexandria out of the inning.

Alexandria catcher Kasen Muscha shows the ball to the umpire after tagging Little Falls' Alex Oberton (left) in the top of the fourth inning of a playoff game on June 1, 2023. Oberton was ruled out and this was one of four big plays Muscha made in the 2-1 Alexandria win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In the top of the fourth, Muscha made another big play. After an overthrow to first base, Gulbranson recovered the ball in foul territory and rifled a throw to Muscha, who tagged out Little Falls’ Hudson Filippi to get Alexandria out of that inning with no runs surrendered.

“I've had certain times this year where I've dropped it at home and then was pretty hard on myself,” Muscha said. “I’ve been working on it, and it felt good to get that tag at home.”

In addition to this, Muscha picked off two runners who tried to steal second base.

“He's been a tremendous player for a solid year,” Munsch said. “He’s thrown out more runners trying to steal a base than anyone we’ve had. We had great hustle, too, to get those balls in. We showed tremendous grit and effort. What a great baseball game for a spectator, and it’s very good that we came out on the positive end.”

Alexandria has now won seven out of its last eight games.

In their lone meeting in the regular season, Alexandria and Little Falls played in a game that was completely different than Thursday’s playoff game.

Alexandria defeated Little Falls 14-8 on May 25, 2023, to end the regular season after scoring nine runs in a late inning.

Both defenses made adjustments, and that showed in Thursday’s playoff game.

“Our defense all over the field was amazing,” Muscha said.

Alexandria plays at the MAC in St. Cloud on Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner of that game earns a spot in the section championship at 4 p.m .on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in St. Cloud.

With Hornstein pitching a complete game on Thursday, the Cardinals have a nice number of arms in the bullpen that they can use on Saturday.

“Anytime you can save pitching is big because pitching usually wins tournaments,” Munsch said. “We didn’t use any relief pitching, so come Saturday, everybody except Matt is going to be good to go.”

The loser of that Alexandria-Rocori game has to face either Little Falls or Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-13) at 2 p.m. in St. Cloud on Saturday. The winner of that 2 p.m. game then plays in the Section 8AAA Championship on June 7 and would have to win twice to win the section title since the tournament is in a double elimination format.

1 / 3: Alexandria's Spencer Schmidt gets ready for an at-bat during a Section 8AAA playoff game against Little Falls on June 1, 2023. Schmidt had one hit and was walked twice in the 2-1 win. 2 / 3: Alexandria assistant coach Chris Koep (right) talks to Cameron Marcado (13) on first during a Section 8AAA playoff game on June 1, 2023. 3 / 3: Alexandria senior Matt Hornstein pitched a complete game for Alexandria in a 2-1 win. He had five strikeouts.

Rocori beat Alexandria, 10-6, in Cold Spring on May 16, 2023, but Alexandria beat Rocori, 8-5, in Alexandria on May 22, 2023.

Little Falls - 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 1

Alexandria - 0 1 0 0 0 1 X - 2 3 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 1-1, 2 BB; Gage Castle - 0-1, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-3; Augie Gulbranson - 0-2, RBI, R; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3, R, 2 BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornestein - W - 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB

LITTLE FALLS OFFENSE - Matt Filippi - 0-3, RBI; Beau Thoma - 1-3; Hudson Filippi - 0-2, BB; Garrett Lindberg - 2-3; Charlie Smieja - 1-3, R; Alex Oberton - 0-1, BB

LITTLE FALLS PITCHING - Carter Gwost - 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 5 SO

