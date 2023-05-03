99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: St. Cloud shuts down Alexandria in defensive battles

Alexandria lost a pair of close games to a tough St. Cloud Crush team, while Minnewaska and Parkers Prairie earned wins on Tuesday.

Kasen Muscha and Matthew Hornstein-DSC_7831.JPG
Alexandria's Kasen Muscha (left) and Matthew Hornstein (right) huddle at the mound during Alexandria's season-opening game on April 18, 2023. Hornstein struck out 11 batters in four innings pitched and allowed just one hit in Alexandria's 10-0 win. Alexandria is now 3-4 after two losses to the St. Cloud Crush on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 03, 2023 at 8:09 AM

The Alexandria baseball team played two defensive games against the St. Cloud Crush at home on Tuesday, which St. Cloud won.

St. Cloud (3-1) held Alexandria (3-4) to no runs in both games. St. Cloud won game one, 1-0, and game two, 5-0.

St. Cloud’s lone run in game one came off a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. Both teams had only one hit in game one.

Cameron Simon had Alexandria’s lone hit in the game. Jaxon Schoenrock threw seven strikeouts in the six and two-thirds innings pitched.

Alexandria had six hits in game two, led by Tyler Kludt with two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria plays a doubleheader at Brainerd on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.

Game one - 

St. Cloud Crush - 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 1 1 

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Wyatt Mohr - 0-2, BB; Nick Levasseur - 0-2, BB; Cameron Simon - 1-3; Spencer Schmidt - 0-1, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - 6.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Max Hess - 0.1 IP

Game two -

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 6 1

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud Crush - 3 0 2 0 0 0 X - 5 4 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 2-4; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-2; Wyatt Mohr - 0-3, BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3; Gage Castle - 1-2, BB; Gavin Klimek - 1-3;

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - 1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Nick Levasseur - 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO; Max Hess - 1 IP; Wyatt Mohr - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO, 1 BB

Minnewaska splits with Montevideo

Minnewaska Lakers baseball 050323.03.JPG
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke gets set to throw to first base during a West Central Conference game against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo.

The Minnewaska Lakers split a doubleheader against Montevideo, losing game one, 8-4, but winning game two, 10-3.

Game one was tied 2-2 at the end of the fifth inning, but Montevideo scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to open up a big lead.

Minnewaska (5-2) plated two runs in the top of the seventh but Montevideo held on to win, 8-4.

Noah Jensen had two hits in the game for Minnewaska.

In game two, Minnewaska had 13 hits, led by Jack Majerus, Dylan Alexander, and PJ Johnson with three apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska trailed 3-2 after three and a half innings but outscored Montevideo 8-0 in the final stretch to seal game two.

Minnewaska hosts Osakis at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Game one - 

Minnewaska - 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 - 4 7 4

Montevideo - 1 0 0 1 0 6 X - 8 5 2

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 0-3, BB; Levi Johnson - 1-4, R; Dylan Alexander - 1-4, 2 RBI; PJ Johnson - 1-3; Noah Jensen - 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Austin Weber - 1-3; Alex Panitzke - 1-2, BB; Thomas Poegel - 1-3; Connor Erickson - 0-1, R

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - PJ Johnson - 6 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO

Game two - 

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo - 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 - 3 6 3

Minnewaska - 1 0 1 5 1 2 X - 10 13 3

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Levi Johnson - 1-4, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 3-4, R, RBI; PJ Johnson - 3-4, R, 2 RBI; Noah Jense - 1-2, BB; Alex Panitzke - 0-3, R, BB; Thomas Poegel - 0-2, R; Connor Erickson - 2-3, 2 R, BB; Gavin Cain - R

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO; Jack Majerus - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Parkers Prairie tops Pillager

The Parkers Prairie Panthers have been on the losing end of tight games early this season, but pulled out a close 5-2 win over Pillager on Tuesday to move to 2-4 on the season.

Nolan Steidl pitched a complete game and struck out eight. He had three hits and an RBI as well. Joe Johnson had three hits and an RBI as well.

These were two of many Panthers who made big plays in the win.

Parkers Prairie plays at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff