Baseball roundup: St. Cloud shuts down Alexandria in defensive battles

The Alexandria baseball team played two defensive games against the St. Cloud Crush at home on Tuesday, which St. Cloud won.

St. Cloud (3-1) held Alexandria (3-4) to no runs in both games. St. Cloud won game one, 1-0, and game two, 5-0.

St. Cloud’s lone run in game one came off a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. Both teams had only one hit in game one.

Cameron Simon had Alexandria’s lone hit in the game. Jaxon Schoenrock threw seven strikeouts in the six and two-thirds innings pitched.

Alexandria had six hits in game two, led by Tyler Kludt with two.

Alexandria plays a doubleheader at Brainerd on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.

Game one -

St. Cloud Crush - 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 1 1

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Wyatt Mohr - 0-2, BB; Nick Levasseur - 0-2, BB; Cameron Simon - 1-3; Spencer Schmidt - 0-1, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - 6.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Max Hess - 0.1 IP

Game two -

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 6 1

St. Cloud Crush - 3 0 2 0 0 0 X - 5 4 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 2-4; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-2; Wyatt Mohr - 0-3, BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3; Gage Castle - 1-2, BB; Gavin Klimek - 1-3;

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - 1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Nick Levasseur - 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO; Max Hess - 1 IP; Wyatt Mohr - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO, 1 BB

Minnewaska splits with Montevideo

Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke gets set to throw to first base during a West Central Conference game against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo.

The Minnewaska Lakers split a doubleheader against Montevideo, losing game one, 8-4, but winning game two, 10-3.

Game one was tied 2-2 at the end of the fifth inning, but Montevideo scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to open up a big lead.

Minnewaska (5-2) plated two runs in the top of the seventh but Montevideo held on to win, 8-4.

Noah Jensen had two hits in the game for Minnewaska.

In game two, Minnewaska had 13 hits, led by Jack Majerus, Dylan Alexander, and PJ Johnson with three apiece.

Minnewaska trailed 3-2 after three and a half innings but outscored Montevideo 8-0 in the final stretch to seal game two.

Minnewaska hosts Osakis at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Game one -

Minnewaska - 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 - 4 7 4

Montevideo - 1 0 0 1 0 6 X - 8 5 2

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 0-3, BB; Levi Johnson - 1-4, R; Dylan Alexander - 1-4, 2 RBI; PJ Johnson - 1-3; Noah Jensen - 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Austin Weber - 1-3; Alex Panitzke - 1-2, BB; Thomas Poegel - 1-3; Connor Erickson - 0-1, R

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - PJ Johnson - 6 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO

Game two -

Montevideo - 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 - 3 6 3

Minnewaska - 1 0 1 5 1 2 X - 10 13 3

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Levi Johnson - 1-4, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 3-4, R, RBI; PJ Johnson - 3-4, R, 2 RBI; Noah Jense - 1-2, BB; Alex Panitzke - 0-3, R, BB; Thomas Poegel - 0-2, R; Connor Erickson - 2-3, 2 R, BB; Gavin Cain - R

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO; Jack Majerus - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Parkers Prairie tops Pillager

The Parkers Prairie Panthers have been on the losing end of tight games early this season, but pulled out a close 5-2 win over Pillager on Tuesday to move to 2-4 on the season.

Nolan Steidl pitched a complete game and struck out eight. He had three hits and an RBI as well. Joe Johnson had three hits and an RBI as well.

These were two of many Panthers who made big plays in the win.

Parkers Prairie plays at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

