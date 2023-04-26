Baseball roundup: Sartell tops Alexandria in a doubleheader

In a battle of unbeaten teams in a young season, the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres caught fire on offense late in both games of a Tuesday doubleheader in Sartell to hand the Alexandria baseball team its first losses of the season.

Sartell (4-0, 2-0 Central Lakes Conference) held a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning of game one, and scored four in the bottom of the sixth to seal the 8-1 win in game one.

Alexandria (2-2, 2-2 CLC) led 2-0 after four innings in game two. But Sartell scored five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth and seventh to walk away with a 11-2 win in game two.

Sartell held Alexandria to three hits or less in both games. Jaxon Schoenrock and Caleb Gimbel had hits in game one for Alexandria, and in game two, Augie Gulbranson, Wyatt Mohr and Jordan Kuhnau had hits.

Alexandria had solid starts on the mound in both games. In game one, Schoenrock struck out six in four innings pitched, while Matthew Hornstein struck out six in four innings pitched in game two.

Alexandria is back at home on Thursday for a doubleheader against Fergus Falls, starting at 5 p.m.

Game one -

Alexandria - 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 2

Sartell - 1 0 3 0 0 4 X - 8 8 0

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-3, R; Caleb Gimbel - 1-3; Nick Levasseur - 0-2, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB; Carter Simonson - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB; Brady Swendsrud - 0.1 IP

Game two -

Sartell - 0 0 0 0 5 3 3 - 11 12 0

Alexandria - 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 3 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - BB; Augie Gulbranson - 1-1; Jaxon Schoenrock - 0-2, R, 2 BB; Wyatt Mohr - 1-2, R, BB; Nick Levasseur - RBI; Spencer Schmidt - BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB; Nick Levasseur - 1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB

B-E blows by Hillcrest

Brandon-Evansville's Brady Perleberg celebrates after recording the final out in a 1-0 upset win over unbeaten Upsala-Swanville Area. Perleberg scored the game's lone run and pitched a shutout. Perleberg had a solid start in game one of a doubleheader against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on April 25, 2023, which helped B-E sweep the doubleheader. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers controlled its doubleheader on the road against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Tuesday, winning both games by a combined score of 23-2.

The Chargers (5-1) won game one 10-0 in five innings and won game two 13-2 in five innings.

In game one, Brady Perleberg pitched three innings, struck out five, and limited Hillcrest to one hit.

“Brady gave us a quality start on the mound, and both Dustin Gillespie and Riley Perleberg provided great relief pitching to secure the shutout,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “Our main focus was to cut down on the defensive miscues, and the team responded to that challenge. I’m very pleased with how we were able to manufacture runs in a game in which we weren’t hitting very well, and we are starting to do some of the small but important things more consistently. It’s encouraging to see us taking steps in the right direction during the early stages of this season.”

Dezmond White had four RBIs in game one for the Chargers, while Riley Perleberg had two RBIs and scored three times.

The Chargers led 4-1 after three innings in game two and put things away with a 9-run fourth inning.

Carter White earned to win on the mound and struck out three, along with knocking in four runs on offense.

“Carter had a very nice varsity debut on the mound, and Hunter Grothen also toed the rubber for the first time,” Coach Perleberg said. “Both pitchers hit the zone, and allowed their defense to make plays behind them. Offensively, we put the ball in play and ran the bases well and were able to capitalize on some extra opportunities. We still have so many things to work on, but all in all, I’m pleased with the attitude, effort, and growth thus far.”

Riley Perleberg also had two hits, scored twice and had three RBIs. Dezmond white had two hits, an RBI and a run, while Brady Perleberg had two hits.

B-E hits the road for a doubleheader against St. John’s Prep at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Game one -

B-E - 4 0 1 5 0 - 10 4 0

Hillcrest - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 8

Game two -

Hillcrest - 0 0 1 0 1 - 2 4 2

B-E - 0 4 0 9 X - 13 9 2

Minnewaska shuts down Sauk Centre

Minnewaska's Alex Panitzke throws the ball in from left field and tries to prevent a Paynesville runner from scoring in a game on May 20, 2022. Panitzke pitched a shutout win and struck out nine against Sauk Centre on April 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Minnewaska Lakers had dynamite pitching on Tuesday in a sweep against Sauk Centre.

PJ Johnson struck out nine in a 6-2 win in game one, while in game two Alex Panitzke struck out nine in a 2-0 1-hitter win in game two.

In game one, Minnewaska (3-0) trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning, but scored two in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to seal the win.

Levi Johnson had two hits and two RBIs in the win, while PJ Johnson had two RBIs.

In game two, Levi and PJ Johnson had a hit, and so did Austin Weber.

The Lakers scored in the fourth and seventh inning of game two.

Minnewaska hosts New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Game one -

Sauk Centre - 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 4 3

Minnewaska - 1 0 2 0 1 2 X - 6 4 1

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 3 R, 2 BB; Levi Johnson - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Dylan Alexander - 1-4, RBI; PJ Johnson - 1-3, 2 RBI; Ryland Martin - R, BB; Austin Ballhagen - R

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W - 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO

Game two -

Minnewaska - 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - 2 3 0

Sauk Centre - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Levi Johnson - 1-3, R; PJ Johnson - 1-2, RBI; Austin Weber - 1-3; Austin Ballhagen - R

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO

Parkers Prairie downs Sebeka in extra innings

With the game tied at four in the bottom of the ninth inning, Parkers Prairie’s Nolan Steidl blasted a hit over the center fielder’s head, which allowed Mason Boesl to score and gave Parkers Prairie (1-2) the walk-off win on Tuesday.

Boesl got on base with a single that was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Shane Hanson, an intentional walk, and then Steidl’s walk-off.

Parkers Prairie hosts Otter Tail Central at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Other area scores from Tuesday, April 25, 2023 -

Osakis, 5, LPGE, 2