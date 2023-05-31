Baseball roundup: Parkers Prairie routs Ashby; B-E earns win on a walk-off

The Parkers Prairie Panthers are the No. 2 seed in the 6A-North subsection and began the playoffs with a dominant 19-1 win over the No. 7 seed Ashby (2-15) on Tuesday to begin the playoffs.

The Panthers had 11 hits and 14 RBIs in the win.

Dylan Debilzen earned the win on the mound for the Panthers (15-5) along with hitting a home run on offense. He threw six strikeouts in three innings in the win. Holden Traux pitched the final two innings.

Parkers Prairie plays the No. 3 seed in the north, Browerville (12-6) in Ashby on 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of that game plays either the No. 4 seed Brandon-Evansville (12-8) or the No. 1 seed New York Mills (17-4) at 5 p.m. in Evansville, while the two losers play an elimination game in Ashby.

Chargers score late in win over LPGE

B-E's Brady Perleberg held Pelican Rapids to two hits in B-E's 7-1 in on May 19, 2023. Perleberg scored the game-winning run in the team's 2-1 playoff win over LPGE on May 30, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers were held scoreless for six innings of their game against the No. 5 seed Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (7-9) on Tuesday but broke through when it mattered most.

Kyler Sletto hit a lead-off double to start the seventh inning with the Chargers trailing 1-0. This was followed by a Lucas Miller sacrifice bunt, Riley Perleberg being hit by a pitch, and Brady Perleberg being intentionally walked.

Dezmond White then drew a walk, then Landon Sullivan reached base on a dropped third strike, and Brady Perleberg came around to score the game-winning run in the team’s 2-1 win.

“It really was well played by both teams with all the pitchers pumping the zone, and both defenses turned in a couple of web gems,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “I’m certainly proud of how we kept our composure all the way until the end. We knew we had missed some golden opportunities earlier in the game to score some runs and had to put that behind us and just keep playing at an even keel. I’m so proud of Desmond White, Brady Perleberg, and Landon Sullivan for their combined pitching performance. They really did everything we asked of them and executed their pitches extremely well.”

Brady Perleberg threw six strikeouts in the win for the Chargers, while White threw three and Sullivan threw one.

St. Cloud Cathedral avoids upset against Osakis

Osakis' Tyson Hagedon throws the ball from second base to first base during the team's 10-6 win over Upsala-Swanville Area on May 18, 2023. Osakis' season ended with an 8-6 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral on the road on May 30, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The 14th-seeded Osakis Silverstreaks (6AA) didn’t back down from the No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (14-6).

Osakis gave St. Cloud Cathedral a tough fight, but St. Cloud Cathedral came out on top 8-6 on Tuesday.

This loss ends Osakis’ season.

Osakis finishes the 2023 season with an 8-9 record.

