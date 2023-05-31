99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: Parkers Prairie routs Ashby; B-E earns win on a walk-off

Parkers Prairie and Brandon-Evansville advanced in Section 6A, while Osakis nearly pulled off an upset in Section 6AA.

03-Dylan Debilzen-DSC_2402.JPG
Parkers Prairie's Dylan Debilzen loads up to throw a pitch in a game against Pillager on April 26, 2022. Debilzen struck out 11 batters and allowed zero earned runs in a 6-2 win. Debilzen struck out six batters and hit a home run in a 19-1 win over Ashby on May 30, 2023, in a Section 6A playoff win.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:49 AM

The Parkers Prairie Panthers are the No. 2 seed in the 6A-North subsection and began the playoffs with a dominant 19-1 win over the No. 7 seed Ashby (2-15) on Tuesday to begin the playoffs.

The Panthers had 11 hits and 14 RBIs in the win.

Dylan Debilzen earned the win on the mound for the Panthers (15-5) along with hitting a home run on offense. He threw six strikeouts in three innings in the win. Holden Traux pitched the final two innings.

Parkers Prairie plays the No. 3 seed in the north, Browerville (12-6) in Ashby on 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of that game plays either the No. 4 seed Brandon-Evansville (12-8) or the No. 1 seed New York Mills (17-4) at 5 p.m. in Evansville, while the two losers play an elimination game in Ashby.

Chargers score late in win over LPGE

Brady Perleberg-DSC_3029.JPG
B-E's Brady Perleberg held Pelican Rapids to two hits in B-E's 7-1 in on May 19, 2023. Perleberg scored the game-winning run in the team's 2-1 playoff win over LPGE on May 30, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers were held scoreless for six innings of their game against the No. 5 seed Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (7-9) on Tuesday but broke through when it mattered most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyler Sletto hit a lead-off double to start the seventh inning with the Chargers trailing 1-0. This was followed by a Lucas Miller sacrifice bunt, Riley Perleberg being hit by a pitch, and Brady Perleberg being intentionally walked.

Dezmond White then drew a walk, then Landon Sullivan reached base on a dropped third strike, and Brady Perleberg came around to score the game-winning run in the team’s 2-1 win.

“It really was well played by both teams with all the pitchers pumping the zone, and both defenses turned in a couple of web gems,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “I’m certainly proud of how we kept our composure all the way until the end. We knew we had missed some golden opportunities earlier in the game to score some runs and had to put that behind us and just keep playing at an even keel. I’m so proud of Desmond White, Brady Perleberg, and Landon Sullivan for their combined pitching performance. They really did everything we asked of them and executed their pitches extremely well.”

Brady Perleberg threw six strikeouts in the win for the Chargers, while White threw three and Sullivan threw one.

St. Cloud Cathedral avoids upset against Osakis

Tyson Hagedon-DSC_2784.JPG
Osakis' Tyson Hagedon throws the ball from second base to first base during the team's 10-6 win over Upsala-Swanville Area on May 18, 2023. Osakis' season ended with an 8-6 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral on the road on May 30, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The 14th-seeded Osakis Silverstreaks (6AA) didn’t back down from the No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (14-6).

Osakis gave St. Cloud Cathedral a tough fight, but St. Cloud Cathedral came out on top 8-6 on Tuesday.

This loss ends Osakis’ season.

Osakis finishes the 2023 season with an 8-9 record.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Tiahna Goeke-DSC_3527.JPG
Prep
Softball: Alexandria, Parkers Prairie eliminated from playoffs
May 31, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Tyler Kludt-DSC_4455.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria shuts down Sauk Rapids-Rice to start Section 8AAA playoffs 1-0
May 30, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Augie Gulbranson-DSC_7777.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Opening round playoff games announced; WCA, Minnewaska eliminated from Section 3AA tournament
May 28, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
CalvaryPreschool APD Officer.jpg
Lifestyle
Connecting with kids about bike safety in Alexandria
May 30, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
KalonPrep Morris Challenge.jpg
Lifestyle
Students from the Alexandria Kalon Prep Academy explore global hunger issues
May 30, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: May 18-24
May 31, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Memorial Day 1.jpg
News
Remembering those who served
May 31, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson