Baseball roundup: Late runs lift Alexandria over Detroit Lakes

A 6-run fourth inning helped Alexandria defeat Detroit Lakes 8-6 on Monday to kick off a busy week for Alexandria.

0C7A3070.JPG
Alexandria's Cameron Simon follows through on a swing during the team's 8-6 win over Detroit Lakes on May 15, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM

With the game tied at six, the Alexandria baseball team took an 8-6 lead over Detroit Lakes on Monday in the seventh inning after an RBI double from Augie Gulbranson and an RBI sacrifice fly by Spencer Schmidt.

Alexandria got things done on the other end to win 8-6 over Detroit Lakes (6-6, 3-1 Section 8AAA) and improved to 6-6 (4-0 Section 8AAA) on the year.

Alexandria trailed 4-0 heading to the fourth inning. Alexandria jumped ahead 6-4 in the top of the fourth inning after a run on an error, one on a walk, and a grand slam by Wyatt Mohr.

Gulbranson led Alexandria in hits with three, while Cameron Simon and Jordan Kuhnau each had two hits.

Carter Simonson struck out five batters in two innings on Monday, while Max Hess, who earned the win on the mound, struck out three. Nick Levasseur pitched the final inning for Alexandria and allowed no runs.

Alexandria heads to Sauk Rapids on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to finish a game against Sauk Rapids-Rice, then head to Cold Spring to play Rocori at 5 p.m.

Alexandria played five innings of a game against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and the game was suspended, with Alexandria leading 4-1 in the top of the fifth.

That game will be resumed this Tuesday in the fifth inning, with Alexandria leading 4-1.

Alexandria - 0 0 0 6 0 0 2 - 8 11 3 

Detroit Lakes - 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 6 6 4

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 1-4; Gage Castle - 1-4; Jordan Kuhnau - 2-4, 2 R; Jaxon Schoenrock - 0-4, R; Augie Gulbranson - 3-4, 2 R, RBI; Cameon Simon - 2-4, R, RBI; Spencer Schmidt - 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB; Wyatt Mohr - 1-1, R, 4 RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 4 BB; Max Hess - W - 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 SO; Nick Levasseur - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER

Browerville gets the bats going in win over Brandon-Evansville

03-Dezmond White-DSC_9137.JPG
Brandon-Evansville's Dezmond White steps into the batter's box in a playoff game against Ashby on June 2, 2022. White produced a bit with his bat but Ashby won 4-3. White had one of three B-E hits in the team's 13-3 loss to Browerville on May 15, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In Monday’s game against Brandon-Evansville, Browerville got the bats going in what was a 13-3 win in six innings.

“We just didn’t play good baseball; it’s that simple,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “Against quality opponents like Browerville, you can’t make mistakes like we did and expect to compete. We are looking forward to the next three days of practice, which will give us time to work on a few things and then get ready to host Pelican Rapids on Friday evening.”

B-E got on the board in the first inning with a Dezmond White RBI single, but Browerville responded with three runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

Riley Perlebrg had two hits, a run, and a stolen base for B-E, while White and Kian Gackle had hits.

B-E hosts Pelican Rapids at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

B-E - 1 0 0 2 0 0 - 3

Browerville - 3 0 1 5 2 2 - 13

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area.
