Baseball roundup: Joe Johnson makes history for Parkers Prairie, Moorhead tops Alexandria

In game one of a doubleheader against Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, Parkers Prairie’s Joe Johnson became the first player in program history to hit three home runs in a game. He hit a three-run home run in the third inning, a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Johnson is the first player in the state this spring to hit three home runs in a game and is tied with a plethora of other players who have hit three home runs in the game. The state record for home runs hit in a high school game is four which is held by John Pack (Cretin-Derham Hall, 1968), Chad Ostermann (Maple River, 1993), Matt Girsch (Holy Angels, 1995), and Tyler Henderson (Chisago Lakes, 2009).

He helped Parkers Prairie win game one 11-1 in five innings.

Parkers Prairie dominated game two as well, winning 21-2.

Dylan Debilzen threw 11 strikeouts in game two.

Nolan Steidl had three hits and four RBIs in the game, while Cohen Noska had two hits and 4 RBIs.

The Panthers had 19 RBIs in game two.

The Panthers play at Menagha at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Early runs lift Moorhead over Alexandria

It didn’t take long for the Moorhead Spuds to get going in Friday’s game against Alexandria, as it led 4-0 after the first inning.

The Spuds increased their lead to 9-0 with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, and while the Cardinals put a dent in the Spuds lead, the Spuds went on to win 9-3.

Caleb Gimbel led Alexandria (4-6) in hits with three, while Jaxon Schoenrock knocked in all of Alexandria’s runs.

Alexandria plays on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 - 3 7 4

Moorhead - 4 0 0 5 0 0 X - 9 9 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Gage Castle - 1-4, R; Caleb Gimbel - 3-4, 2 R; Matthew Hornstein - 0-1, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 2-4, 3 RBI; Nick Levasseur - 0-1, BB; Augie Gulbranson - 0-1, BB; Cameron Simon - 0-2, BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-2

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Nick Levasseur - 4 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Max Hess - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

B-E routs Lake Park-Audubon

The Brandon-Evansville broke a 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning in a game on Friday with six runs and went on to win 11-5.

Landon Sullivan, Desmond White, Kyler Sletto, Lucas Fuller, and Carter White each had a hit for the Chargers.

“Both Carter White and Lucas Fuller gave us quality innings on the mound tonight as they combined for 11 strikeouts,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “Our defense made plays behind them, and the offense gave us some early run support which helped take off some of the pressure. We also ran the bases better than in past games and limited our strikeouts which put some extra runners on base.”

B-E hosts Mahnomen-Waubun at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

LPA - 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 - 5

B-E - 3 1 0 0 0 6 X - 11