Baseball roundup: Hornstein and Simonson throw no-hitters for Alexandria against Fergus Falls

The Alexandria Cardinals dominated their road games against Fergus Falls, winning game one of a doubleheader 12-0 and game two 11-0 (five innings).

Matthew Hornstein and Carter Simonson threw no-hitters for Alexandria (9-7).

Hornstein threw the no-hitter in game one and struck out 13 Otters. He walked just one batter in the game and the defense behind him committed no errors.

Simonson struck out nine batters and allowed just one walk in five innings in game two.

Alexandria's Carter Simonson crosses home plate to score one of Alexandria's 14 runs in a dominant win over Willmar on May 11, 2023. Simonson struck out nine batters and threw a no-hitter in a game two doubleheader win against Fergus Falls on May 19, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Cardinals had 15 hits in game one, led by Wyatt Mohr and Tyler Kludt with two. Mohr had a triple in the game.

Kludt and Schoenrock had a team-high two hits in game two and a team-high two RBIs.

Gage Castle hit a triple in the game.

Alexandria finishes off the regular season with three home games.

Alexandria plays Rocori at 3 p.m. on Monday, Princeton in a doubleheader on Tuesday at 4 p.m., and Little Falls at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Alexandria - 2 1 0 3 0 2 4 - 12 15 0

Fergus Falls - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 2-5, 2 R; Gage Castle - 1-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Brady Swensrud - 1-1, R; Caleb Gimbel - 1-5; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3, R, RBI; Gavin Klimek - 1-1, R, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB; Nick Levasseur - 1-1, R, 2 RBI; Cameron Simon - 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Wyatt Mohr - 2-2, R, 2 RBI; Matthew Hornstein - 1-4, RBI, BB; Spencer Schmidt - 1-4, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - W - 7 IP - 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 SO, BB

Fergus Falls - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 1

Alexandria - 5 4 0 2 X - 11 10 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Gage Castle - 1-2, R, RBI; Caleb Gimbel - 0-2, R; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-1, 2 R, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Hess - 1-1, R; Augie Gulbranson - 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Cameron Simon - 1-1, RBI, BB; Wyatt Mohr - 1-1, R; Spencer Schmidt - 0-2, RBI; Boone Branson - 0-2, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - W - 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, BB

Parkers Prairie finishes off Menahga, earns comeback win

The Parkers Prairie Panthers finished a game against Menagha that was previously suspended due to rain, and won 13-3 on Friday before playing a second game.

The Panthers added insurance runs late to seal the win.

Game two was a different tale.

Parkers Prairie trailed 5-2 in the fourth inning, but scored three runs in that inning and scored once in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.

The Panthers added four insurance runs to win 10-2.

Dylan Deblizen had three hits in the win, as did Joe Johnson. David Revering had two hits while Chase Thieschafer, Holden Traux and Shane Hanson had a hit.

The Panthers host Osakis at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Three home runs lifts Paynesville over Minnewaska

Home runs by Bryce VanderBeek, Grayson Fuchs and Isaac Lieser helped give Paynesville a 14-1 win over Minnewaska on Friday in five innings.

Minnewaska was held to one hit in the game, a Jack Majerus triple.

Connor Erickson scored Minnewaska’s lone run.

Minnewaska plays a doubleheader at home against BOLD at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Minnewaska - 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 1 3

Paynesville - 4 1 3 6 X - 14 13 1

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-2; Connor Erickson - 0-0, R; Noah Jensen - 0-1, BB