Baseball roundup: Alexandria splits dramatic doubleheader with Brainerd

The Alexandria baseball team hit the road on Thursday to play Brainerd in what was a dramatic set of games.

Alexandria trailed 4-2 to start the seventh inning but scored four runs in the inning to take a 6-4 lead heading into the final frame.

Brainerd scored three in the final inning to win game one, 7-6, but Alexandria got revenge in game two.

Alexandria won game two 7-6 after scoring four runs in the third, three in the fourth and holding off another Brainerd comeback attempt.

In game one, Caleb Gimbel had a team-high three RBIs, while Tyler Kludt had a team-high two hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter Simonson earned the win on the mound in game two for Alexandria (4-5). He struck out five batters in five innings, and only gave up two hits and two runs.

Gage Castle went 3-for-4 at the plate in game two and had two-RBIs.

Alexandria plays at Moorhead at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Game one -

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 - 6 7 3

Brainerd - 0 0 3 1 0 0 3 - 7 11 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 2-4, R; Gavin Klimek - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 0-3, 3 RBI; Gage Castle - 1-1, R; Cameron Simon - 1-3, R; Brady Swensrud - 1-1; Spencer Schmidt - 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 SO; Brady Swensrud - 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB; Max Hess - 2 BB

ADVERTISEMENT

Game two -

Brainerd - 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 - 4 4 2

Alexandria - 0 0 4 3 0 0 X - 7 8 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 1-3, R, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Cameron Marcado - 0-0, R; Cameron Simon - 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Gage Castle - 3-4, R, 2 RBI;

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - W - 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Wyatt Mohr - 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB

Parkers Prairie downs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

The Parkers Prairie Panthers got going early in what ended up being a 12-5 win on Thursday. The Panthers put up three runs in the first inning and five in the second to start the game.

Cohen Noska earned the win on the mound, and Seth Sasness pitched in relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Debilzen and Joe Johnson both had three hits in the game, and led a strong offensive attack for the Panthers.

Parkers Prairie plays at Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Border West sweeps B-E

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers played a pair of tight contests on Thursday against Border West and both games went in favor of Border West.

Border West led 2-0 after the third inning and held on to win 4-2.

“All in all, we just made too many little mistakes in order to come out on top,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “We had some good chances to get back in this game, but didn’t take advantage of those opportunities. Give credit to Border West, they played well defensively and kept putting pressure on us all game.”

Riley Perleberg had two hits in game one for B-E while Lucas Fuller hit a home run.

B-E jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three innings in game two, but Border West scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead, and the score remained that way to the finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We played well in four of the five innings, but unfortunately shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” Coach Perleberg said. “Hopefully, we can learn from some of the things that happened today and make a few adjustments. On a positive note, Bryce Froemming collected his varsity hit, and both Desmond White and Riley continued putting good swings on the ball.”

B-E hosts Lake Park Audubon at 4:30 p.m.

Game one -

B-E - 0 0 0 1 1 0 - 2

Border West - 1 0 1 0 2 0 - 4

Game two -

Border West - 0 0 0 5 0 - 5

B-E - 0 1 1 0 0 - 2