Baseball roundup: Alexandria shuts down Hibbing; B-E handles Hancock

ALEXANDRIA - In their first game at Knute Nelson Memorial Park this season, the Alexandria baseball team shut down the Hibbing Bluejackets on Friday.

Alexandria (3-2) held Hibbing to just one hit in the game and won 4-0. Carter Simonson shined on the mound, striking out 10, allowing just one hit, and only walking two in six innings pitched.

Caleb Gimbel pitched the game's final inning, allowing no hits or runs, and he struck out one.

Alexandria’s four runs all came in the first inning. Nick Levasseur hit a two-RBI double, which was followed by a two-RBI single by Jordan Kuhnau.

Alexandria kicks off a busy week on Tuesday with a doubleheader against the St. Cloud Crush at 4 p.m. at home.

Hibbing - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 0

Alexandria - 4 0 0 0 0 0 X - 4 9 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 1-4, R; Gage Castle - 1-2, R, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-4; Wyatt Mohr - 0-2, R, BB; Nick Levasseur - 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 2-3, 2 RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 2-3; Cameron Marcado - 1-3; Caleb Gimbel - 1-1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - W - 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 SO, 2 BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO

B-E sweeps Hancock

Brandon-Evansville's Dezmond White (left) steps into the batter's box in a playoff game against Ashby on June 2, 2022. White produced a bit with his bat but Ashby won 4-3. White went 3-for-4 in a game one win of a doubleheader against Hancock on April 28, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers earned two wins over Hancock in different ways in a Friday doubleheader in Evansville.

B-E edged out a 4-3 win in game one and game two 12-2 in five innings.

The Chargers scored the game-winning run after Lucas Fuller drew a walk.

“I’m extremely happy with how the guys were able to bounce back after the Hudson Ver Steeg home run in the seventh inning,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “We had our backs to the wall, but they kept fighting and were able to come away with a win. Although he wasn’t involved in the decision, Dezmond White had a great start on the mound (6 IP, 0 earned runs, 11K) and seemed to gain more confidence as the game progressed. He definitely had his best outing of the season and also swung the bat well for us.”

White went 3-for-4 at the plate and had an RBI along with two stolen bases, while Brady Perleberg and Dustin Gillespie also had hit.

Game two was tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth, but the Chargers scored six runs in the inning to take an 8-2 lead. The Chargers scored four runs in the fifth to ice the game.

“We played much better defensively in the nightcap and also got solid offensive production from the bottom half of the order,” Coach Perleberg said. “It was fun to see several guys get their first varsity hit, and we were able to get a complete game from Perleberg on the mound.”

Brady Perleberg had struck out six in the win on the mound and only allowed four hits.

Dezmond White, Carter White, and Kyler Sletto had multiple hits in the game, while Riley and Brady Perleberg, Hunter Grothen, and Landon Sullivan had hits as well.

B-E (7-1) plays at West Central Area at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Game one -

Hancock - 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 3 5 2

B-E - 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 - 4 8 4

Game two -

Hancock - 1 0 1 0 0 - 2 4 3

B-E - 2 0 0 6 4 - 12 10 0

Parkers Prairie tops Otter Tail Central, falls to New York Mills

Parkers Prairie's Dylan Debilzen pitches against BBE in a Section 6A playoff game on June 7, 2022. Debilzen gave the Panthers a chance to win through a complete-game, six-inning performance, but the Jaguars stayed alive in the playoffs with a 4-1 win over Parkers Prairie. Debilzen threw a shutout in a 3-0 win for Parkers Prairie against Otter Tail Central on April 28, 2023. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

The Parkers Prairie Panthers baseball team earned a 3-0 win on Thursday against Otter Tail Central thanks to stellar pitching by Dylan Debilzen. Debilzen struck out seven and allowed just one hit in the complete game win.

Parkers Prairie’s runs came on a two-RBI single by Nolan Steidl and an RBI sacrifice fly by Zach Mrnak.

On Friday, Parkers Prairie lost 4-2 in 12 innings in game one, and New York Mills also won game two by a slim margin, 4-3.

Parkers Prairie (1-4) plays at Pillager at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

New London-Spicer downs Minnewaska

Minnewaska's Alex Panitzke throws the ball in from left field and tries to prevent a Paynesville runner from scoring in a game on May 20, 2022. Panitzke had two hits in a game on April 28, 2023, against New London-Spicer. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

New London-Spicer only held a 5-4 lead heading into the sixth inning on Friday. NLS shut the door on Minnewaska with two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to seal a 10-4 win in Glenwood.

Minnewaska (3-1) had eight hits in the game, led by Alex Panitzke’s two. Thomas Poegel had Minnewaska’s lone RBI in the game.

Minnewaska plays a doubleheader at Montevideo on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

New London-Spicer - 1 0 4 0 0 2 3 - 10 5 4

Minnewaska - 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 - 4 8 6

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-4, R; Dylan Alexander - 1-4; PJ Johnson - 1-3, R, BB; Austin Weber - 1-3, R, BB; Alex Panitzke - 2-3, R, BB; Thomas Poegel - 1-3, RBI; Austin Ballhagen - 1-2, BB

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - Ryland Martin - 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Jack Majerus - 3.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Austin Weber - 0.2 IP

Other area baseball scores from April 28, 2024 (full stats not yet available) -

Osakis (2-0) 7, Upsala-Swanville, 6