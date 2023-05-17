Baseball roundup: Alexandria finishes off Sauk Rapids-Rice but falls to Rocori

Alexandria resumed its game against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday and sealed a 6-3 win.

Alexandria led 4-1 heading into the fifth inning when the game on May 9, 2023, and got suspended until Tuesday.

The Cardinals put two runs on the board early on Tuesday, and while the Storm scored in both of the final innings, it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback.

Caleb Gimbel had a big game at the plate as he had two hits and three runs, while Cameron Simon also had two hits.

Jaxon Schoenrock earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals. He struck out four batters in four innings.

After playing the remainder of the game against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Alexandria traveled to Cold Spring to face Rocori.

Alexandria led 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but Rocori scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2.

Alexandria clawed its way back to the game 5-5 after the top of the fifth inning, but Rocori plated five runs in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 10-5, and it won 10-6.

Tyler Kludt led the Cardinals in hits with two, while Schoenrock led the team in RBIs with two.

Schoenrock threw two strikeouts in the game as well.

This was Alexandria’s first Section 8AAA loss this season (5-1 in section play, 7-7 overall).

Alexandria has another crack at Rocori (9-5, 5-0 Section 8AAA) at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria at 3 p.m. on Monday, but first has a road doubleheader against Fergus Falls (3-8, 1-6 Central Lakes Conference) at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice -

Alexandria - 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 - 6 8 2

SRR - 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 - 3 3 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 1-3, RBI, R; Gage Castle - 1-4, R, RBI; Tyler Kludt - 1-4, R; Augie Gulbranson - 1-3, R; Cameron Simon - 2-3, R; Caleb Gimbel - 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - W - 4 IP, 1 H, 6 BB, 4 SO, 1 R, 0 ER; Matthew Hornstein - 3 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 SO, 2 R, 1 ER

Alexandria at Rocori -

Alexandria - 2 0 0 0 3 1 0 - 6 6 0

Rocori - 4 0 0 1 5 0 - 10 9 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 2-3, R, RBI; Gage Castle - 0-4, RBI; Caleb Gimbel - 1-3, R, RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 0-3, R RBI; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-2, 2 RBI; Nick Levasseur - 0-0, BB; Wyatt Mohr - 0-2, BB; Cameron Simon - 1-2, R; Spencer Schmidt - 0-2, R, BB; Gavin Klimek - 0-0, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - 4.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 SO, 5 BB; Nick Levasseur - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB

Parkers Prairie routs Sebeka

Parkers Prairie's Cohen Noska holds up the two home run balls he hit in a game against Sebeka on May 16, 2023. Parkers Prairie won the game 20-3. Contributed photo by Derek Denny

The Parkers Prairie Panthers dominated their game on Tuesday against Sebeka, winning 20-3.

Cohen Noska hit two home runs in the game and had five RBIs for the Panthers.

Nolan Steidl had three hits, including an RBI double, while Shane Hanson had four RBIs on the day and, along with David Revering, Zach Mrnak, Mason Boesl, and Joe Johnson, had hits on the day.

The Panthers (9-4) had 13 hits in the game and played solid defense after trailing 2-0 early.

Holden Traux struck out nine batters on the mound.

Parkers Prairie plays against Otter Tail Central at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Minnewaska earns two large wins over Benson

Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke gets set to throw to first base during a West Central Conference game against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Panitzke played a couple solid games in Minnewaska's wins over Benson on May 16, 2023. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

Minnewaska improved to 11-3 on the year with a pair of wins over Benson on Tuesday. In game one of a doubleheader, Minnewaska led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth and plated six runs in that inning to win 10-2.

Noah Jensen and Austin Weber each had two hits in the game for the Lakers, while Dylan Alexander struck out two batters in six and two-thirds innings pitched.

The Lakers didn’t miss a beat in game two as they scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to win 13-2.

Jensen and Thomas Poegel had two hits in the game, while Alex Pantizke and Austin Weber each threw three strikeouts. Austin Ballhagen threw three strikeouts in one inning pitched.

Minnewaska plays at Paynesville Area at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Game one -

Benson - 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 - 2 4 1

Minnewaska - 0 1 3 0 0 6 X - 10 8 1

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Connor Erickson - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Levi Johnson - 0-2, R, 2 BB; Dylan Alexander - 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Noah Jensen - 2-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; PJ Johnson - 1-1, R, 2 RBI, BB; Austin Weber - 2-4, 2 RBI; Alex Panitzke - 0-4, RBI; Austin Ballhagen - 0-1, R, 3 BB; Thomas Poegel - 1-2, BB; Caden Larson - 0-1, R

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - Dylan Alexander - W - 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Austin Weber - 0.1, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Game two -

Minnewaska - 7 0 0 3 3 - 13 11 1

Benson - 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 1 4

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Connor Erickson - 1-1, R, BB; Levi Johnson - 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB; Gavin Cain - 0-0, R; Dylan Alexander - 1-3, R, RBI; Noah Jensen - 2-4, 2 R, RBI; PJ Johnson - 0-1, 3 R, 2 BB; Austin Weber - 1-4; Alex Panitzke - 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Austin Ballhagen - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Thomas Poegel - 2-3, R, 3 RBI

MINNESWASKA PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Austin Weber - 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Austin Ballhagen - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

