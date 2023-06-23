Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Post 87 splits with Perham; Kuhnau blasts 2 homers in one game

Post 87 is now 6-2 on the season.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 2:04 PM

ALEXANDRIA - Prior to beginning a tournament in Marshall on Friday, Alexandria Zimny Insurance Post 87 hosted Perham in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Alexandria won game one, 7-2, but Perham won game two, 6-4.

In game one, a Gavin Klimek RBI single put Post 87 ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second. Klimek later scored on an error.

Post 87’s other five runs came off of a pair of Jordan Kuhnau home runs later in the game.

Kuhnau blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the third and a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth.

Perham did get two runs back in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback.

Jaxon Schoerock was stellar on the mound for Post 87 as he struck out eight batters in four innings and earned the win on the mound.

Perham struck first in game two with three runs in the top of the first inning.

But Post 87 bounced back to tie the game at three after a Klimek RBI triple in the bottom of the second inning and with RBIs knocked in by Boone Branson and Schoenrock in the bottom of the fourth.

Perham took the lead for good in the fifth with one run and added to insurance in the sixth.

Post 87 got a little bit of momentum going in the bottom of the seventh with an Augie Gulbranson RBI single, but Perham got the outs needed to win 6-4.

Post 87 is now 6-2 on the year and plays in a tournament in Marshall from Friday through Sunday.

Game one -

Perham - 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 3 2

Alexandria - 0 2 3 0 2 0 X - 7 8 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - W - 4 IP - 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 SO, 2 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Cameron Simon - 0-4, R; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-1, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 0-3, R; Jordan Kuhnau - 3-3, 3 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI; Cameron Marcado - 2-3; Gavin Klimek - 1-3, R, RBI; Kasen Muscha - 1-3; Augie Gulbranson - 0-0, R

Game two -

Perham - 3 0 0 0 1 2 0 - 6 8 2

Alexandria - 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 - 4 7 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Caleb Gimbel - 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Wyatt Mohr - 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB; Kasen Muscha - 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 1-3, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-4, RBI; Caleb Gimbel - 0-3, R; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-4; Nick Levasseur - 1-4; Augie Gulbranson - 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Wyatt Mohr - 1-3; Gavin Klimek - 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB; Boone Branson - 1-4;

