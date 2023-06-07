Baseball: Parkers Prairie shows optimism for the future after finishing second in Section 6A

GLENWOOD - The Parkers Prairie Panthers had a long journey to get to Tuesday's Section 6A title game against the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars at Minnewaska High School

They won an elimination game against Brandon-Evansville, 8-2, on June 1, 2023, then beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (10-4) and Upsala-Swanville (9-8 in eight innings) on Monday, and before playing the Jaguars on Tuesday, the Panthers already had a win on the day, beating New York Mills, 3-2.

And despite the Jaguars pushing across three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead, the Panthers gave themselves a chance in the final frame.

Junior David Revering hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh innning to cut the Parkers Prairie deficit to two. Parkers Prairie had runners on the corners, but a groundout gave BBE a 4-2 section title win.

Parkers Prairie activities director John Noga (black shirt) hands Blake Adickes (7) and Chase Thieschafer (9) the runner-up Section 6A trophy on June 6, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"Our mantra was, 'We're going to be a tough out, and the pressure is on them to put us away,'" Parkers Prairie head coach Derek Denny said. "We certainly made it interesting, and we made it close."

This is BBE's first-ever section title win in program history.

"BBE's a good team, and we hope they do well at state," Denny said. "We definitely had opportunities. We just didn't have that one hit fall. We hit a little tough luck. All the defenses played well, and this is what you'd expect in the Section 6A Tournament when you just have six teams left. These are three tough, good-quality teams, and we had battles against BBE and New York Mills. I thought all three teams played well. One hit or bounce the other way could've changed the game."

Had Parkers Prairie beaten BBE, there would have been a winner take all Section 6A Championship game back at Minnewaska High School on Thursday since that would've been BBE's first loss of the section tournament (the tournament is double elimination).

The Jaguars are now set to begin the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Tournament at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud, starting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

BBE (13-11) got on the board quickly with an RBI double by Luke Dingmann in the bottom of the first inning.

Parkers Prairie (19-7) knotted the game up at 1-1 with a Mason Boesl RBI single, but Parkers Prairie was tagged out at home trying to score a second run. That ended the inning for Parkers Prairie.

The Jaguars took a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning with a run on a wild pitch and two runs on a Panther error.

In the section title game, Revering had two hits, while junior Dylan Debilzen had two as well, and sophomore Mason Boesl along with junior Cohen Noska, had a hit.

Holden Traux pitched a complete game for the Panthers, striking out a handful of Jaguars.

This, along with sophomore Nolan Steidl's complete game win against New York Mills, put Parkers Prairie in a good position throughout the day.

"As a team, everybody has to do their part," Denny said. "we really rely heavily on obviously the pitching, and our pitchers really battled. They did everything that we asked of them. Nolan and Holden with relief appearances yesterday, they just pitched outstanding, and I couldn't ask anything more of them."

Parkers Prairie's Nolan Steidl throws the ball to the plate during a playoff game on June 6, 2023. Steidl earned the win on the mound against New York Mills and pitched a complete game. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Steidl pitched a complete game for the Panthers against the Eagles, striking out three and limiting them to three hits.

In the bottom of the third inning of the first game, New York Mills (19-7), the defending Section 6A champions, scored off of an error and a sacrifice fly. But Parkers Prairie fired back with two runs in the top of the fourth. The two runs came across after a ground ball hit by Mason Boesl slid underneath the shortstop's glove.

The Panthers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, with sophomore Joe Johnson smacking an RBI single up the middle. That was one of his two hits in the game. Debilzen had a game-high three hits, while junior Zach Mrnak added another.

Parkers Prairie has three seniors on the varsity roster, Blake Adickes, Gus Johnson, and Chase Thiefschafer.

Parkers Prairie's Chase Thieschafer throws the ball to first base for an out during a 3-2 playoff win over New York Mills on June 6, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"We've got three seniors that played, and then J.B. was our statistician, And they ended up being really good role players for us this year," Denny said. "Chase started, and Blake and Gus came off the bench and started some games early on. They led by accepting their roles as teammates and all that good stuff. So they're definitely great guys, and we'll miss them all for sure."

The Panthers are excited about the future as nine juniors, six sophomores, and two freshmen are listed on their varsity roster.

"I think it's really exciting," Denny said. "We told the guys, we feel like in our section, we should be the team to beat next year. We've got a quality ballclub, and they're going to play a good summer schedule. They should really improve, and we're really hoping that we come back even stronger next year and maybe walk through the front door on this one."

In legion ball, Denny hopes the team continues to grow in multiple facets and hopes to have more depth in pitching.

"Our pitching has been really good; we just have to continue to develop them," Denny said. "We have to develop pitching because we feel like too many teams have just one or two go-to guys. And we said from the beginning that we're built deep enough to go through this tournament in a short amount of time with our pitching staff. But I guess we have to keep developing pitchers, and we need to have our guys keep working on their swings and having good at-bats and just be more confident at the plate."

1 / 3: Parkers Prairie's Joe Johnson fist bumps assistant coach Drew Johnson after hitting a single in the team's 3-2 win over New York Mills on June 6, 2023. 2 / 3: Parkers Prairie's Cohen Noska throws the ball from third base to first base for an out during the team's 3-2 playoff win over New York Mills on June 6, 2023. 3 / 3: Parkers Prairie's Shane Hanson makes contact with a pitch during the team's 3-2 playoff win over New York Mills on June 6, 2023.

SECTION 6A ELIMINATION GAME -

Parkers Prairie - 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 - 3 6 1

New York Mills - 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 3 1

SECTION 6A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME -

Parkers Prairie - 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - 2 6 1

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa - 1 0 0 0 0 3 X 4 9 1