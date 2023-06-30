Baseball: Parkers Prairie Post 219 splits with Glenwood-Lowry

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Parkers Prairie Post 219 and the Glenwood-Lowry Legion 19U team split a doubleheader on Thursday in what was a tale of two games.

Parkers Prairie won 10-6 thanks to an 8-run second inning, but Glenwood-Lowry won game two 4-3.

In game one, Gus Johnson led the Panthers on offense with two hits, while Ben Wagner had two RBIs.

Dylan Debilzen earned the win on the mound in game one with six strikeouts in five and third innings pitched.

In game two, Parkers Prairie led 3-0 after the top of the first inning thanks in part to a solo home run by Debilzen in the first at-bat of the game, but Glenwood-Lowry knotted the game up with three runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Dylan Alexander, who had three hits in game one, hit a solo home run in the second game in the bottom of the third inning and gave Glenwood-Lowry a 4-3 lead.

Minnewaska junior Dylan Alexander sets to throw to first base during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Grove City. Playing for Glenwood-Lowry Legion 19U, Alexander hit a home run in game two of a doubleheader on June 29, 2023, and earned the win on the mound as a pitcher. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

The second game only went five innings, and Glenwood-Lowry held on to win 4-3.

Levi Johnson had two hits in game two for Glenwood-Lowry, while Alexander earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Game one -

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 3 1 0 1 1 0 - 6 12 4

Parkers Prairie - 0 8 0 2 0 0 X - 10 8 4

PARKERS PRAIRIE PITCHING - Dylan Debilzen - W - 5.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; David Revering - 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

PARKERS PRAIRIE OFFENSE - Dylan Debilzen - 0-2, BB; David Revering - 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Nolan Steidl - 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Cohen Noska - 1-3, R, BB; Zach Mrnak - 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Gus Johnson - 2-2, R, RBI, BB; Mason Boesl - 0-2, R, RBI; Ben Wagner - 0-2, R, 2 RBI

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Ryland Marting - 1 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 5 BB; Alex Panitzke - 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 2-5, 2 RBI; Alex Panitzke - 1-4, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 3-4, R; PJ Johnson - 1-4, R; Levi Johnson - 1-3, R, BB; Connor Erickson - 2-4, R, RBI; Ryland Martin - 0-3, R, BB; Austin Ballhagen - 1-3, RBI, BB; Aron Majerus - 1-2, R

Game two -

Parkers Prairie - 3 0 0 0 0 - 3 5 1

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 3 1 0 X - 4 6 2

PARKERS PRAIRIE PITCHING - Cohen Noska - 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR

PARKERS PRAIRIE OFFENSE - Dylan Debilzen - 1-2, HR, R, RBI; David Revering - 2-2, R, BB; Nolan Steidl - 0-2, R, BB; Zach Mrnak - 2-2, 2 RBI

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Jack Majerus - 0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 HR; Dylan Alexander - 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO