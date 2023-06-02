Baseball: Parkers Prairie eliminates Brandon-Evansville from Section 6A playoffs

After losses to begin the day, the Parkers Prairie Panthers and the Brandon-Evansville Chargers found themselves in an elimination game in the Section 6A playoffs on Thursday.

Parkers Prairie, the No. 2 seed in the 6A-North section, lost to the lost 4-3, to the No. 3 seed Browerville, while Brandon-Evansville, the No. 4 seed, lost to the No. 1 seed New York Mills, 13-3

The Panthers shook off their loss to Browerville by defeating the Chargers, 8-2.

“We started a little slow in this one, but eventually the bats came around as we pounded out 11 hits,” Parkers Prairie head coach Derek Denny said.

With this win, Parkers Prairie remained alive in the playoffs, while B-E was eliminated.

“We knew it would be difficult to bounce back after the loss to NYM, especially with the above-average temperatures, but we competed pretty well through the first half of the game,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “Unfortunately we missed some chances to score in the top of the fourth and Parkers capitalized on their opportunity in the bottom half of the fourth to take the lead and the momentum. We just couldn’t string things together on offense and it’s hard to play from behind against solid defensive teams like Parkers Prairie. I’d like to wish both teams we played Thursday, New York Mills and Parkers Prairie, the best of luck in the remaining 6A tournament. Both of those teams are very deserving of the wins and will be fun teams to watch in the remainder of the postseason.”

For Parkers Prairie (16-6), Cohen Noska had three hits, while Nolan Steidl had two hits and three RBIs and Shane Hanson had a pair of hits with two RBIs.

Steidl pitched a complete game for Parkers Prairie with five strikeouts.

Parkers Prairie plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (19-3) in an elimination game on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Minnewaska High School. The winner of that game will play either Upsala-Swanville or Browerville at 4:30 p.m. in another elimination game while the loser of that game is eliminated.

B-E finished the season with a 12-10 record.

“I’d like to thank our seniors, Dezmond White, Kian Gackle, and Brady Perleberg, for their years of commitment to our program. It goes without saying that I will truly miss these young men next season and have so many memories thanks to these fine young men. I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”