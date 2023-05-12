99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Parkers Prairie defeats Upsala-Swanville; New York Mills tops B-E

Dylan Debilzen and Zach Mrnak had some big hits for Parkers Prairie in Thursday's win.

Zach Mrnak and Dylan Debilzen.png
Parkers Prairie's Zach Mrnak and Dylan Debilzen hold up their home run balls that they hit in the team's 10-2 win over Upsala-Swanville Area on May 11, 2023.
Contributed photo by Derek Denny
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM

The Parkers Prairie Panthers got their bats going against Upsala-Swanville Area on Thursday in what was a 10-2 win.

Dylan Debilzen had a big day for the Panthers as he hits two home runs and had six RBIs. He also earned the win on the mound. He had seven strikeouts and allowed no runs. Shane Hanson pitched in relief for the Panthers.

Zach Mrnak hit a home run for the Panthers as well.

Nolan Steidl, Mason Boesl, Seth Sasness, and David Revering had hits as well.

Parkers Prairie plays Pillager at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

New York Mills shuts down B-E

New York Mills had a strong start and finish in Thursday’s game against Brandon-Evansville.

New York Mills scored two runs in the first inning and six runs in the seventh inning in a 8-0 win over B-E.

“After giving up those first-inning runs, we pitched well and the defense played solid,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “We were within striking distance heading into the last inning, but had a tough seventh inning and let things get lopsided. When we look back, we had some opportunities on offense but just couldn’t get that clutch hit we needed. Give credit to the Eagles, they played a complete game.”

Lucas Fuller and Riley Perleberg had the only hits for B-E.

New York Mills had 11 hits in the game.

Brady Perleberg pitched most of the game for B-E and he had four strikeouts.

B-E plays at Barnesville at 5 p.m. on Friday.

